Setback for SII and Bharat Biotech as request for Emergency use of Vaccine denied

-
World
68,788,600
WorldConfirmed: 68,788,600Active: 19,528,543Recovered: 47,692,726Death: 1,567,331
-
USA
15,607,655
USAConfirmed: 15,607,655Active: 6,224,322Recovered: 9,089,696Death: 293,637
-
India
9,756,610
IndiaConfirmed: 9,756,610Active: 376,754Recovered: 9,238,188Death: 141,668
-
Brazil
6,675,915
BrazilConfirmed: 6,675,915Active: 643,022Recovered: 5,854,709Death: 178,184
-
Russia
2,541,199
RussiaConfirmed: 2,541,199Active: 488,689Recovered: 2,007,792Death: 44,718
-
Italy
1,757,394
ItalyConfirmed: 1,757,394Active: 737,525Recovered: 958,629Death: 61,240
-
UK
1,750,241
UKConfirmed: 1,750,241Active: 1,688,208Recovered: N/ADeath: 62,033
-
Germany
1,225,704
GermanyConfirmed: 1,225,704Active: 303,265Recovered: 902,100Death: 20,339
-
Turkey
893,630
TurkeyConfirmed: 893,630Active: 436,801Recovered: 441,515Death: 15,314
-
Pakistan
426,142
PakistanConfirmed: 426,142Active: 45,324Recovered: 372,271Death: 8,547
-
China
86,661
ChinaConfirmed: 86,661Active: 284Recovered: 81,743Death: 4,634
New Delhi, 9/12: Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech’s request for emergency vaccine use have not been cleared owing to inadequate safety and efficacy of data.
The Pune-based Serum Institute, the world’s largest vaccine-maker, requested approval for the Oxford vaccine, Covishield, on December 6. Pharma giant Pfizer sought Indian approval after securing clearances in the UK and Bahrain.
On Monday, Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech became the third vaccine-maker to apply to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for emergency use authorization for its indigenously developed COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin.