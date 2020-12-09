Setback for SII and Bharat Biotech as request for Emergency use of Vaccine denied

FeaturedNational
By Nihar Ranjan Mohanty
0
New Delhi, 9/12: Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech’s request for emergency vaccine use have not been cleared owing to inadequate safety and efficacy of data.

The Pune-based Serum Institute, the world’s largest vaccine-maker, requested approval for the Oxford vaccine, Covishield, on December 6. Pharma giant Pfizer sought Indian approval after securing clearances in the UK and Bahrain.

On Monday, Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech became the third vaccine-maker to apply to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for emergency use authorization for its indigenously developed COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin.

 

Nihar Ranjan Mohanty
