Farmers Protest: Farm Bodies reject Government’s proposal, calls for a Nation-wide protest on December 14
New Delhi, 9/12: Farmer bodies have rejected the Government’s proposal to amend the farm bill. Farmers are protesting in favour of scrapping the law completely.
The farmer bodies have called for a nation-wide protest against the black laws. Farmers also said that the Delhi-Jaipur highway will be blocked by December 12. On December 12, all toll plazas across the country to be freed, they said.
The Farmer leaders had called for a nationwide strike on Tuesday, which was observed peacefully in most of the country.