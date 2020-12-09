Farmers Protest: Farm Bodies reject Government’s proposal, calls for a Nation-wide protest on December 14

COVID-19 Updates World 68,788,600 World Confirmed: 68,788,600 Active: 19,528,543 Recovered: 47,692,726 Death: 1,567,331

USA 15,607,655 USA Confirmed: 15,607,655 Active: 6,224,322 Recovered: 9,089,696 Death: 293,637

India 9,756,610 India Confirmed: 9,756,610 Active: 376,754 Recovered: 9,238,188 Death: 141,668

Brazil 6,675,915 Brazil Confirmed: 6,675,915 Active: 643,022 Recovered: 5,854,709 Death: 178,184

Russia 2,541,199 Russia Confirmed: 2,541,199 Active: 488,689 Recovered: 2,007,792 Death: 44,718

Italy 1,757,394 Italy Confirmed: 1,757,394 Active: 737,525 Recovered: 958,629 Death: 61,240

UK 1,750,241 UK Confirmed: 1,750,241 Active: 1,688,208 Recovered: N/A Death: 62,033

Germany 1,225,704 Germany Confirmed: 1,225,704 Active: 303,265 Recovered: 902,100 Death: 20,339

Turkey 893,630 Turkey Confirmed: 893,630 Active: 436,801 Recovered: 441,515 Death: 15,314

Pakistan 426,142 Pakistan Confirmed: 426,142 Active: 45,324 Recovered: 372,271 Death: 8,547

China 86,661 China Confirmed: 86,661 Active: 284 Recovered: 81,743 Death: 4,634

New Delhi, 9/12: Farmer bodies have rejected the Government’s proposal to amend the farm bill. Farmers are protesting in favour of scrapping the law completely.

The farmer bodies have called for a nation-wide protest against the black laws. Farmers also said that the Delhi-Jaipur highway will be blocked by December 12. On December 12, all toll plazas across the country to be freed, they said.

The Farmer leaders had called for a nationwide strike on Tuesday, which was observed peacefully in most of the country.