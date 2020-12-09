Farmers Protest: Farm Bodies reject Government’s proposal, calls for a Nation-wide protest on December 14

Breaking NewsNational
By Nihar Ranjan Mohanty
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 68,788,600
    World
    Confirmed: 68,788,600
    Active: 19,528,543
    Recovered: 47,692,726
    Death: 1,567,331
  • USA 15,607,655
    USA
    Confirmed: 15,607,655
    Active: 6,224,322
    Recovered: 9,089,696
    Death: 293,637
  • India 9,756,610
    India
    Confirmed: 9,756,610
    Active: 376,754
    Recovered: 9,238,188
    Death: 141,668
  • Brazil 6,675,915
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 6,675,915
    Active: 643,022
    Recovered: 5,854,709
    Death: 178,184
  • Russia 2,541,199
    Russia
    Confirmed: 2,541,199
    Active: 488,689
    Recovered: 2,007,792
    Death: 44,718
  • Italy 1,757,394
    Italy
    Confirmed: 1,757,394
    Active: 737,525
    Recovered: 958,629
    Death: 61,240
  • UK 1,750,241
    UK
    Confirmed: 1,750,241
    Active: 1,688,208
    Recovered: N/A
    Death: 62,033
  • Germany 1,225,704
    Germany
    Confirmed: 1,225,704
    Active: 303,265
    Recovered: 902,100
    Death: 20,339
  • Turkey 893,630
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 893,630
    Active: 436,801
    Recovered: 441,515
    Death: 15,314
  • Pakistan 426,142
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 426,142
    Active: 45,324
    Recovered: 372,271
    Death: 8,547
  • China 86,661
    China
    Confirmed: 86,661
    Active: 284
    Recovered: 81,743
    Death: 4,634

New Delhi, 9/12: Farmer bodies have rejected the Government’s proposal to amend the farm bill. Farmers are protesting in favour of scrapping the law completely.

The farmer bodies have called for a nation-wide protest against the black laws. Farmers also said that the Delhi-Jaipur highway will be blocked by December 12. On December 12, all toll plazas across the country to be freed, they said.

The Farmer leaders had called for a nationwide strike on Tuesday, which was observed peacefully in most of the country.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Nihar Ranjan Mohanty
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.