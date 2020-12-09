“Proud of our Democracy”- Ravi Shankar Prasad after NITI Aayog CEO’s comment creates row

COVID-19 Updates World 68,783,746 World Confirmed: 68,783,746 Active: 19,530,162 Recovered: 47,686,318 Death: 1,567,266

USA 15,607,655 USA Confirmed: 15,607,655 Active: 6,224,322 Recovered: 9,089,696 Death: 293,637

India 9,756,610 India Confirmed: 9,756,610 Active: 376,754 Recovered: 9,238,188 Death: 141,668

Brazil 6,675,915 Brazil Confirmed: 6,675,915 Active: 643,022 Recovered: 5,854,709 Death: 178,184

Russia 2,541,199 Russia Confirmed: 2,541,199 Active: 488,689 Recovered: 2,007,792 Death: 44,718

Italy 1,757,394 Italy Confirmed: 1,757,394 Active: 737,525 Recovered: 958,629 Death: 61,240

UK 1,750,241 UK Confirmed: 1,750,241 Active: 1,688,208 Recovered: N/A Death: 62,033

Germany 1,225,704 Germany Confirmed: 1,225,704 Active: 303,265 Recovered: 902,100 Death: 20,339

Turkey 893,630 Turkey Confirmed: 893,630 Active: 436,801 Recovered: 441,515 Death: 15,314

Pakistan 426,142 Pakistan Confirmed: 426,142 Active: 45,324 Recovered: 372,271 Death: 8,547

China 86,661 China Confirmed: 86,661 Active: 284 Recovered: 81,743 Death: 4,634

New Delhi,9/12: Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on Tuesday said that “tough reforms” are difficult in India because “we are too much of a democracy”, but added that for the first time the government had shown the will to bring hard-headed reforms across sectors. One part of his quote — “too much of a democracy” has attracted sharp reactions from people on social media.

“We are proud of our democracy,” Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said, closing the subject.

On an online event ‘The Road to Atmanirbhar Bharat’, organized by Swarajya magazine yesterday Amitabh Kant, CEO NITI Aayog had commented, “So tough reforms are very difficult in the Indian context, we are too much of a democracy. For the first time, the government has had the courage and the determination to carry out very hard-headed reforms across sectors – mining, coal, labour, agriculture. These are very, very difficult reforms. The easier reforms were done away with. You needed a huge amount of political determination and administrative will to carry out these reforms which are being done”.

“Many more reforms still need to be done. This government has at least demonstrated its political will to do hard-headed reforms and we need to see them through to become a major manufacturing nation. It’s not easy to compete with China. It’s not easy to become a manufacturing nation, it does not happen out of holding seminars and webinars. It requires a very hard-headed ground-level approach which has been attempted for the first time in India,” he added.