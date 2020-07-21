ଖବୁଶୀଘ୍ର ଚାଷୀଙ୍କୁ ମିଳିବ ବୀମା ରାଶି: ରଣେନ୍ଦ୍ର

ଯାଜପୁର, ୨୧ା୭(ଓଡ଼ିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ଯାଜପୁର ଜିଲ୍ଲାରେ ଚାଷୀଙ୍କୁ ବୀମା ରାଶି ନ ମିଳିବା ପ୍ରସଙ୍ଗରେ ପ୍ରତାପ ଷଡ଼ଙ୍ଗୀଙ୍କ ଅଭିଯୋଗ ପରେ ସମବାୟ ମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଏକ ଟ୍ୱିଟ କରିଛନ୍ତି । ସେ କହିଛନ୍ତିି ଯେ କେନ୍ଦ୍ରମନ୍ତ୍ରୀଙ୍କ ଅଭିଯୋଗ ପରେ ତଦନ୍ତ କରାଯାଇଥିଲା । ୧୦ହଜାର ୫୭୪ ଚାଷୀଙ୍କ ୩୦କୋଟି ୪୨ଲକ୍ଷ ଟଙ୍କାର ବୀମା ବାକି ଅଛି । ଚାଷୀଙ୍କ ତୁରନ୍ତ ବ୍ୟାଙ୍କ ଆକାଉଣ୍ଟରେ ଅର୍ଥ ପୈଠ କରିବାକୁ ନିର୍ଦ୍ଦେଶ ଦିଆଯାଇଛି । ସଙ୍କଟ ସମୟରେ ଚାଷୀଙ୍କ ସହାୟତା ନବୀନ ସରକାରଙ୍କ ପ୍ରଥମ ଲକ୍ଷ୍ୟ ବୋଲି ସେ କହିଛନ୍ତି ।

Upon receiving a petition of crop insurance indemnity adjusted against loans for current Kharif season from Hon'ble Union Minister Shri @pcsarangi , I conducted an inquiry immediately. (1/3) https://t.co/Tc2nW2QeMC

The concerned authorities have been asked to ensure compliance of this order.

Our Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri @Naveen_Odisha ji gives highest priority to the farmers and we will do whatever it takes to provide the support they need, especially during these difficult times. (3/3)

— Ranendra Pratap Swain (@rajaaswain) July 21, 2020