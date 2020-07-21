ଖବୁଶୀଘ୍ର ଚାଷୀଙ୍କୁ ମିଳିବ ବୀମା ରାଶି: ରଣେନ୍ଦ୍ର

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
ଯାଜପୁର, ୨୧ା୭(ଓଡ଼ିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ଯାଜପୁର ଜିଲ୍ଲାରେ ଚାଷୀଙ୍କୁ ବୀମା ରାଶି ନ ମିଳିବା ପ୍ରସଙ୍ଗରେ ପ୍ରତାପ ଷଡ଼ଙ୍ଗୀଙ୍କ ଅଭିଯୋଗ ପରେ ସମବାୟ ମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଏକ ଟ୍ୱିଟ କରିଛନ୍ତି । ସେ କହିଛନ୍ତିି ଯେ କେନ୍ଦ୍ରମନ୍ତ୍ରୀଙ୍କ ଅଭିଯୋଗ ପରେ ତଦନ୍ତ କରାଯାଇଥିଲା । ୧୦ହଜାର ୫୭୪ ଚାଷୀଙ୍କ ୩୦କୋଟି ୪୨ଲକ୍ଷ ଟଙ୍କାର ବୀମା ବାକି ଅଛି । ଚାଷୀଙ୍କ ତୁରନ୍ତ ବ୍ୟାଙ୍କ ଆକାଉଣ୍ଟରେ ଅର୍ଥ ପୈଠ କରିବାକୁ ନିର୍ଦ୍ଦେଶ ଦିଆଯାଇଛି । ସଙ୍କଟ ସମୟରେ ଚାଷୀଙ୍କ ସହାୟତା ନବୀନ ସରକାରଙ୍କ ପ୍ରଥମ ଲକ୍ଷ୍ୟ ବୋଲି ସେ କହିଛନ୍ତି ।

