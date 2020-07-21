Shocking: Sushant Singh Rajput had bipolar disorder : Psychiatrist

According to the statement made by Sushant Singh Rajput’s psychiatrist to the Mumbai police, Sushant Singh Rajput was suffering from bipolar disorder. According to the police, Sushant started his treatment in November 2019. But none of them has been able to give the reason for his mental stress.

Bipolar disorder is a mental illness in which the behavior of the patient changes very rapidly. It is also called manic depression. As per the doctors, Sushant did not believe in the treatment being used on him by them