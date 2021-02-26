Fast Bowler Vinay Kumar Announces retirement from Cricket

-
Bengaluru, 26/2: Fast Bowler Vinay Kumar has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Friday. He is 37 years old.
Vinay Kumar shared a note on Twitter captioned, Thankyou all for your love and support throughout my career. Today I hang up my boots. #proudindian
Thankyou all for your love and support throughout my career. Today I hang up my boots. 🙏🙏❤️ #ProudIndian pic.twitter.com/ht0THqWTdP
— Vinay Kumar R (@Vinay_Kumar_R) February 26, 2021
He represented India in 1 test, 31 ODIs, and 9 T20Is and took 49 international wickets. He also represented Royal Challengers Bangalore, India, Kochi Tuskers Kerala, Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians in the IPL. He took 105 wickets in as many IPL matches.