Fast Bowler Vinay Kumar Announces retirement from Cricket

COVID-19 Updates World 113,635,442 World Confirmed: 113,635,442 Active: 21,903,606 Recovered: 89,210,724 Death: 2,521,112

USA 29,052,262 USA Confirmed: 29,052,262 Active: 9,096,024 Recovered: 19,435,453 Death: 520,785

India 11,063,491 India Confirmed: 11,063,491 Active: 155,950 Recovered: 10,750,680 Death: 156,861

Brazil 10,393,886 Brazil Confirmed: 10,393,886 Active: 818,529 Recovered: 9,323,696 Death: 251,661

Russia 4,223,186 Russia Confirmed: 4,223,186 Active: 354,496 Recovered: 3,783,386 Death: 85,304

UK 4,154,562 UK Confirmed: 4,154,562 Active: 1,305,026 Recovered: 2,727,466 Death: 122,070

Italy 2,868,435 Italy Confirmed: 2,868,435 Active: 396,143 Recovered: 2,375,318 Death: 96,974

Turkey 2,674,766 Turkey Confirmed: 2,674,766 Active: 99,905 Recovered: 2,546,503 Death: 28,358

Germany 2,426,819 Germany Confirmed: 2,426,819 Active: 121,116 Recovered: 2,235,700 Death: 70,003

Pakistan 577,482 Pakistan Confirmed: 577,482 Active: 22,285 Recovered: 542,393 Death: 12,804

China 89,877 China Confirmed: 89,877 Active: 244 Recovered: 84,997 Death: 4,636

Bengaluru, 26/2: Fast Bowler Vinay Kumar has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Friday. He is 37 years old.

Vinay Kumar shared a note on Twitter captioned, Thankyou all for your love and support throughout my career. Today I hang up my boots. #proudindian

Thankyou all for your love and support throughout my career. Today I hang up my boots. 🙏🙏❤️ #ProudIndian pic.twitter.com/ht0THqWTdP — Vinay Kumar R (@Vinay_Kumar_R) February 26, 2021

He represented India in 1 test, 31 ODIs, and 9 T20Is and took 49 international wickets. He also represented Royal Challengers Bangalore, India, Kochi Tuskers Kerala, Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians in the IPL. He took 105 wickets in as many IPL matches.