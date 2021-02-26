Deepika Padukone mobbed in Mumbai, Group of women try to snatch her bag!

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone was caught in the middle of a mob as she came out of a restaurant in Mumbai on Thursday.

FeaturedEntertainment
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone was caught in the middle of a mob as she came out of a restaurant in Mumbai on Thursday. Fans went crazy to see her and wanted to grab her attention. 
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 113,635,442
    World
    Confirmed: 113,635,442
    Active: 21,904,270
    Recovered: 89,210,060
    Death: 2,521,112
  • USA 29,052,262
    USA
    Confirmed: 29,052,262
    Active: 9,096,024
    Recovered: 19,435,453
    Death: 520,785
  • India 11,063,491
    India
    Confirmed: 11,063,491
    Active: 155,950
    Recovered: 10,750,680
    Death: 156,861
  • Brazil 10,393,886
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 10,393,886
    Active: 818,529
    Recovered: 9,323,696
    Death: 251,661
  • Russia 4,223,186
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,223,186
    Active: 354,496
    Recovered: 3,783,386
    Death: 85,304
  • UK 4,154,562
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,154,562
    Active: 1,305,026
    Recovered: 2,727,466
    Death: 122,070
  • Italy 2,868,435
    Italy
    Confirmed: 2,868,435
    Active: 396,143
    Recovered: 2,375,318
    Death: 96,974
  • Turkey 2,674,766
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,674,766
    Active: 99,905
    Recovered: 2,546,503
    Death: 28,358
  • Germany 2,426,819
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,426,819
    Active: 121,116
    Recovered: 2,235,700
    Death: 70,003
  • Pakistan 577,482
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 577,482
    Active: 22,285
    Recovered: 542,393
    Death: 12,804
  • China 89,877
    China
    Confirmed: 89,877
    Active: 244
    Recovered: 84,997
    Death: 4,636

Mumbai, 26/2: Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone was caught in the middle of a mob as she came out of a restaurant in Mumbai on Thursday. Fans went crazy to see her and wanted to grab her attention.

But in an unexpected turn of events, a woman tried to pull Deepika’s handbag in an attempt to sell her tissues. The actress’s security team had to come to her aid. However, she remained calm throughout and left the location with a smile. The video capturing this incident has gone viral on the Internet.

Click here to watch the video:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CLuZP_eHkVt/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=embed_video_watch_again

Here are few pictures from last night:

 

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.