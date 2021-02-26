Deepika Padukone mobbed in Mumbai, Group of women try to snatch her bag!

Mumbai, 26/2: Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone was caught in the middle of a mob as she came out of a restaurant in Mumbai on Thursday. Fans went crazy to see her and wanted to grab her attention.

But in an unexpected turn of events, a woman tried to pull Deepika’s handbag in an attempt to sell her tissues. The actress’s security team had to come to her aid. However, she remained calm throughout and left the location with a smile. The video capturing this incident has gone viral on the Internet.

Click here to watch the video:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CLuZP_eHkVt/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=embed_video_watch_again

Here are few pictures from last night: