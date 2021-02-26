IPL ବେଟିଂର ମୁଖ୍ୟ ଅଭିଯୁକ୍ତ ଦୀନେଶ ଗିରଫ

-
WorldConfirmed: 113,635,442Active: 21,903,606Recovered: 89,210,724Death: 2,521,112
-
USAConfirmed: 29,052,262Active: 9,096,024Recovered: 19,435,453Death: 520,785
-
IndiaConfirmed: 11,063,491Active: 155,950Recovered: 10,750,680Death: 156,861
-
BrazilConfirmed: 10,393,886Active: 818,529Recovered: 9,323,696Death: 251,661
-
RussiaConfirmed: 4,223,186Active: 354,496Recovered: 3,783,386Death: 85,304
-
UKConfirmed: 4,154,562Active: 1,305,026Recovered: 2,727,466Death: 122,070
-
ItalyConfirmed: 2,868,435Active: 396,143Recovered: 2,375,318Death: 96,974
-
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,674,766Active: 99,905Recovered: 2,546,503Death: 28,358
-
GermanyConfirmed: 2,426,819Active: 121,116Recovered: 2,235,700Death: 70,003
-
PakistanConfirmed: 577,482Active: 22,285Recovered: 542,393Death: 12,804
-
ChinaConfirmed: 89,877Active: 244Recovered: 84,997Death: 4,636
ବ୍ରହ୍ମପୁର,୨୬ ।୨(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ଆଇପିଏଲ ବେଟିଂ ମାମଲାରେ ବ୍ରହ୍ମପୁର ପୋଲିସକୁ ବଡ ସଫଳତା । ଆଇପିଏଲ ବା ଇଣ୍ଡିଆପ୍ ପ୍ର୍ରମିୟମ ଲିଗ୍ ବେଟିଂର ମୁଖ୍ୟ ଅଭିଯୁକ୍ତ ଦୀନେଶ ରାଠୀକୁ ଗିରଫ କରାଯାଇଛି । କୋଲକାତାରୁ ବେଟିଂ ଚଳାଇଥିବା ଦିନେଶକୁ ଗିରଫ କରିଛି ବ୍ରହ୍ମୁପର ପୋଲିସ । ୫ ଦିନିଆ ଟ୍ରାଞ୍ଜେଟ୍ ରିମାଣ୍ଡରେ ଆଣିଛି ବ୍ରହ୍ମପୁର ପୋଲିସ । ୪ ମାସ ପୂର୍ବରୁ ଏହି ମାମଲାରେ ଗୋସାଣି ନୂଆଗାଁରେ ବେଟିଂ ବେଳେ ୬ ଜଣଙ୍କୁ ପୋଲିସ ଗିରଫ କରିଥିଲା ।