MP will impose Night Curfew if needed, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

-
World
113,635,442
-
USA
29,052,262
-
India
11,063,491
-
Brazil
10,393,886
-
Russia
4,223,186
-
UK
4,154,562
-
Italy
2,868,435
-
Turkey
2,674,766
-
Germany
2,426,819
-
Pakistan
577,482
-
China
89,877
Bhopal, 26/2: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that the state may impose night curfew if needed, to minimize the spread of the coronavirus. The CM also urged people not to travel to Maharashtra as the state has witnessed a significant rise in the caseload.
In his address to the people, the CM advised people not to travel to Maharastra and assured them to give jobs in the MNREGA scheme.
“I appeal to people, that if possible, they should avoid visiting Maharashtra where coronavirus is spreading fast, especially those living in border districts,” Chouhan said.
He said that presently the state is not looking at a night curfew and measures will be taken to contain the spread of COVID-19. He also asked people to strictly follow COVID-19 guidelines including wearing masks and follow social distancing.
“My government will take all possible measures to check the spread of the virus, but alarm bells are ringing,” the Chief Minister said. Border districts like Burhanpur, Khandwa, Khargone, Betul, Chhindwara, Seoni, and Balaghat should take extra care and people coming from Maharashtra should be screened on their arrival in the state, he said.
Chouhan called for strict precautionary measures in places like Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur, Chhindwara, Betul, etc. as the cases have sharply increased in these areas. Indore reported 139 cases while 70 were reported in Bhopal, 15 in Betul, 14 in Jabalpur, and nine in Chhindwara. The positivity rate in Indore was reported to be 6 percent while in Bhopal it was 4.5 percent.
At present, there are 2,270 active cases in the state. The positivity rate in the state has been reported to be 2 percent.