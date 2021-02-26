MP will impose Night Curfew if needed, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 113,635,442
    World
    Confirmed: 113,635,442
    Active: 21,903,606
    Recovered: 89,210,724
    Death: 2,521,112
  • USA 29,052,262
    USA
    Confirmed: 29,052,262
    Active: 9,096,024
    Recovered: 19,435,453
    Death: 520,785
  • India 11,063,491
    India
    Confirmed: 11,063,491
    Active: 155,950
    Recovered: 10,750,680
    Death: 156,861
  • Brazil 10,393,886
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 10,393,886
    Active: 818,529
    Recovered: 9,323,696
    Death: 251,661
  • Russia 4,223,186
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,223,186
    Active: 354,496
    Recovered: 3,783,386
    Death: 85,304
  • UK 4,154,562
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,154,562
    Active: 1,305,026
    Recovered: 2,727,466
    Death: 122,070
  • Italy 2,868,435
    Italy
    Confirmed: 2,868,435
    Active: 396,143
    Recovered: 2,375,318
    Death: 96,974
  • Turkey 2,674,766
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,674,766
    Active: 99,905
    Recovered: 2,546,503
    Death: 28,358
  • Germany 2,426,819
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,426,819
    Active: 121,116
    Recovered: 2,235,700
    Death: 70,003
  • Pakistan 577,482
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 577,482
    Active: 22,285
    Recovered: 542,393
    Death: 12,804
  • China 89,877
    China
    Confirmed: 89,877
    Active: 244
    Recovered: 84,997
    Death: 4,636

Bhopal, 26/2: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that the state may impose night curfew if needed, to minimize the spread of the coronavirus. The CM also urged people not to travel to Maharashtra as the state has witnessed a significant rise in the caseload.

In his address to the people, the CM advised people not to travel to Maharastra and assured them to give jobs in the MNREGA scheme.

“I appeal to people, that if possible, they should avoid visiting Maharashtra where coronavirus is spreading fast, especially those living in border districts,” Chouhan said.

He said that presently the state is not looking at a night curfew and measures will be taken to contain the spread of COVID-19. He also asked people to strictly follow COVID-19 guidelines including wearing masks and follow social distancing.

“My government will take all possible measures to check the spread of the virus, but alarm bells are ringing,” the Chief Minister said. Border districts like Burhanpur, Khandwa, Khargone, Betul, Chhindwara, Seoni, and Balaghat should take extra care and people coming from Maharashtra should be screened on their arrival in the state, he said.

Chouhan called for strict precautionary measures in places like Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur, Chhindwara, Betul, etc. as the cases have sharply increased in these areas. Indore reported 139 cases while 70 were reported in Bhopal, 15 in Betul, 14 in Jabalpur, and nine in Chhindwara. The positivity rate in Indore was reported to be 6 percent while in Bhopal it was 4.5 percent.

At present, there are 2,270 active cases in the state. The positivity rate in the state has been reported to be 2 percent.

 

