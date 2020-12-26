FASTag collects Rs 80 crore in One Day!

-
World
80,333,649
WorldConfirmed: 80,333,649Active: 21,949,657Recovered: 56,623,855Death: 1,760,137
-
USA
19,217,816
USAConfirmed: 19,217,816Active: 7,618,560Recovered: 11,260,932Death: 338,324
-
India
10,178,592
IndiaConfirmed: 10,178,592Active: 280,401Recovered: 9,750,670Death: 147,521
-
Brazil
7,448,560
BrazilConfirmed: 7,448,560Active: 798,710Recovered: 6,459,335Death: 190,515
-
Russia
3,021,964
RussiaConfirmed: 3,021,964Active: 541,299Recovered: 2,426,439Death: 54,226
-
UK
2,221,312
UKConfirmed: 2,221,312Active: 2,151,117Recovered: N/ADeath: 70,195
-
Turkey
2,118,255
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,118,255Active: 128,081Recovered: 1,970,803Death: 19,371
-
Italy
2,028,354
ItalyConfirmed: 2,028,354Active: 579,886Recovered: 1,377,109Death: 71,359
-
Germany
1,637,635
GermanyConfirmed: 1,637,635Active: 383,920Recovered: 1,223,700Death: 30,015
-
Pakistan
469,482
PakistanConfirmed: 469,482Active: 39,177Recovered: 420,489Death: 9,816
-
China
86,933
ChinaConfirmed: 86,933Active: 328Recovered: 81,971Death: 4,634
New Delhi, 26/12: Toll collection through FASTag has crossed Rs 80 crore in a day on December 24. The National Highways Authority of India mentioned the historic feat in a statement. FASTag is mandatory for vehicles from January 1, 2021.
FASTag is available across 30,000 points of sale (PoS) across the country and is mandatory at NHAI toll plazas.