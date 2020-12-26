FASTag collects Rs 80 crore in One Day!

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
New Delhi, 26/12: Toll collection through FASTag has crossed Rs 80 crore in a day on December 24. The National Highways Authority of India mentioned the historic feat in a statement. FASTag is mandatory for vehicles from January 1, 2021.

FASTag is available across 30,000 points of sale (PoS) across the country and is mandatory at NHAI toll plazas.

 

