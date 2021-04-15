ଝିଅକୁ ଦୁଷ୍କର୍ମ ହୋଇଥିବା ଖବର ଶୁଣି ଦୁଷ୍କର୍ମକାରୀଙ୍କ ପରିବାରର ୬ଜଣଙ୍କୁ ମାରିଦେଲା ବାପା

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
ବିଶାଖାପଟନମ୍,୧୫/୪ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର) : ଆନ୍ଧ୍ର ପ୍ରଦେଶ ବିଶାଖାପଟନମରୁ ଗୁରୁବାର ଆସିଛି ଏକ ଚାଞ୍ଚଲ୍ୟକର ଘଟଣା । ଯାହା ଆପଣ ମାନଙ୍କୁ ଏକଦମ୍ ଆଶ୍ଚର୍ଯ୍ୟଚକିତ କରିଦେବ । ବିଶାଖାପଟନମ୍ ଜିଲ୍ଲାର ଏକ ଜଟ୍ଟାଦା ଗାଁର ଗୋଟିଏ ପରିବାରର ୬ ଜଣ ସଦସ୍ୟକୁ ଏକାଥରରେ ମାରିଦିଆଯାଇଛି । ପୋଲିସ୍ ଏବେ ସେଠାରେ ପହଞ୍ଚ ତଦନ୍ତ ଆରମ୍ଭ କରିଛି ।

ଗଣମାଧ୍ୟମର ରିପୋର୍ଟ ଅନୁସାରେ, ମୃତକର ପରିବାର ସଦସ୍ୟ ମାନଙ୍କ ଭିତରୁ ଜଣେ ସଦସ୍ୟ ଆରୋପିଙ୍କ ଝିଅକୁ ଦୁଷ୍କର୍ମ କରିଥିଲେ । ଏହାର ଖବର ପାଇ ଆରୋପି ଜଣକ କୌଣସି ପ୍ରକାରରେ ଜାଣିପାରିଥିଲେ ଏବଂ ଏହାର ବଦଲା ନେବା ପାଇଁ ଯୋଜନା କରିଥିଲେ । ଆଉ ଯୋଜନା ଅନୁସାରେ ମୃତକଙ୍କ ଘରେ ପହଞ୍ଚି ଗୋଟି ଗୋଟି କରି ପରିବାରର ସମସ୍ତ ସଦସ୍ୟଙ୍କୁ ଜୀବନରୁ ମାରିଦେଲେ । ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ଲୋକଙ୍କ ଠାରୁ ଖବର ପାଇ ପୋଲିସ୍ ସେଠାରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଛି ଏବଂ ଘଟଣାର ଖୋଳତାଡ କରୁଛି । ଏହି ଘଟଣା ଏବେ ସେହି ଅଞ୍ଚଳରେ ଚର୍ଚ୍ଚାର ବିଷୟ ପାଲଟିଛି ।

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
