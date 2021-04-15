ଝିଅକୁ ଦୁଷ୍କର୍ମ ହୋଇଥିବା ଖବର ଶୁଣି ଦୁଷ୍କର୍ମକାରୀଙ୍କ ପରିବାରର ୬ଜଣଙ୍କୁ ମାରିଦେଲା ବାପା

ବିଶାଖାପଟନମ୍,୧୫/୪ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର) : ଆନ୍ଧ୍ର ପ୍ରଦେଶ ବିଶାଖାପଟନମରୁ ଗୁରୁବାର ଆସିଛି ଏକ ଚାଞ୍ଚଲ୍ୟକର ଘଟଣା । ଯାହା ଆପଣ ମାନଙ୍କୁ ଏକଦମ୍ ଆଶ୍ଚର୍ଯ୍ୟଚକିତ କରିଦେବ । ବିଶାଖାପଟନମ୍ ଜିଲ୍ଲାର ଏକ ଜଟ୍ଟାଦା ଗାଁର ଗୋଟିଏ ପରିବାରର ୬ ଜଣ ସଦସ୍ୟକୁ ଏକାଥରରେ ମାରିଦିଆଯାଇଛି । ପୋଲିସ୍ ଏବେ ସେଠାରେ ପହଞ୍ଚ ତଦନ୍ତ ଆରମ୍ଭ କରିଛି ।

Andhra Pradesh: 6 members of a family killed by a man whose daughter was allegedly raped by a member of the said family; the alleged rapist is absconding. The incident occurred in Juttada village of Visakhapatnam district. Police team present at the spot, investigation underway. pic.twitter.com/Uu2PcOMQdR

— ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2021