FilmFare OTT Awards: Here’s the full list of winners

Mumbai, 20/12: Filmfare’s first OTT awards were held on Saturday. The OTT platforms were on a roll this year due to the Coronavirus pandemic outbreak.
Amazon Prime Video’s web series Patak look and The Family Man won big in the award show.
Here’s the full list:
Best Series: Paatal Lok
Best Director (Series): Avinash Arun and Prosit Roy (Paatal Lok)
Best Series (Critics): The Family Man
Best Director (Critics): Krishna DK and Raj Nidimoru (The Family Man)
Best Actor in a Drama Series (Male): Jaideep Ahlawat (Paatal Lok)
Best Actor in a Drama Series (Female): Sushmita Sen (Aarya)
Best Actor in a Drama Series (Critics): Manoj Bajpayee (The Family Man)
Best Actress in a Drama Series (Critics): Priyamani (The Family Man)
Best Actor in a Comedy Series (Male): Jitendra Kumar (Panchayat)
Best Actor in a Comedy Series (Female): Mithila Palkar (Little Things Season 3)
Best Actor in a Comedy Series (Critics): Dhruv Sehgal (Little Things Season 3)
Best Actress in a Comedy Series (Critics): Sumukhi Suresh (Pushpavali Season 2)
Best Actor in A Supporting Role in a Drama Series (Male): Amit Sadh (Breathe: Into The Shadows)
Best Actor in A Supporting Role in a Drama Series (Female): Divya Dutta (Special OPS)
Best Actor in A Supporting Role in a Comedy Series (Male): Raghubir Yadav (Panchayat)
Best Actor in A Supporting Role in a Comedy Series (Female): Neena Gupta (Panchayat)
Best Non-Fiction Original (Series/Special): Times of Music
Best Comedy (Series/Specials): Panchayat
Best Film (Web Original): Raat Akeli Hai