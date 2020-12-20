FilmFare OTT Awards: Here’s the full list of winners

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Mumbai, 20/12: Filmfare’s first OTT awards were held on Saturday. The OTT platforms were on a roll this year due to the Coronavirus pandemic outbreak.

Amazon Prime Video’s web series Patak look and The Family Man won big in the award show.

Here’s the full list:

Best Series: Paatal Lok

Best Director (Series): Avinash Arun and Prosit Roy (Paatal Lok)

Best Series (Critics): The Family Man

Best Director (Critics): Krishna DK and Raj Nidimoru (The Family Man)

Best Actor in a Drama Series (Male): Jaideep Ahlawat (Paatal Lok)

Best Actor in a Drama Series (Female): Sushmita Sen (Aarya)

Best Actor in a Drama Series (Critics): Manoj Bajpayee (The Family Man)

Best Actress in a Drama Series (Critics): Priyamani (The Family Man)

Best Actor in a Comedy Series (Male): Jitendra Kumar (Panchayat)

Best Actor in a Comedy Series (Female): Mithila Palkar (Little Things Season 3)

Best Actor in a Comedy Series (Critics): Dhruv Sehgal (Little Things Season 3)

Best Actress in a Comedy Series (Critics): Sumukhi Suresh (Pushpavali Season 2)

Best Actor in A Supporting Role in a Drama Series (Male): Amit Sadh (Breathe: Into The Shadows)

Best Actor in A Supporting Role in a Drama Series (Female): Divya Dutta (Special OPS)

Best Actor in A Supporting Role in a Comedy Series (Male): Raghubir Yadav (Panchayat)

Best Actor in A Supporting Role in a Comedy Series (Female): Neena Gupta (Panchayat)

Best Non-Fiction Original (Series/Special): Times of Music

Best Comedy (Series/Specials): Panchayat

Best Film (Web Original): Raat Akeli Hai

 

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
