FilmFare OTT Awards: Here’s the full list of winners

COVID-19 Updates World 76,650,720 World Confirmed: 76,650,720 Active: 21,180,235 Recovered: 53,778,020 Death: 1,692,465

USA 18,078,009 USA Confirmed: 18,078,009 Active: 7,209,160 Recovered: 10,545,445 Death: 323,404

India 10,031,659 India Confirmed: 10,031,659 Active: 305,744 Recovered: 9,580,402 Death: 145,513

Brazil 7,213,155 Brazil Confirmed: 7,213,155 Active: 804,035 Recovered: 6,222,764 Death: 186,356

Russia 2,819,429 Russia Confirmed: 2,819,429 Active: 514,340 Recovered: 2,254,742 Death: 50,347

Turkey 2,004,285 Turkey Confirmed: 2,004,285 Active: 207,366 Recovered: 1,779,068 Death: 17,851

UK 2,004,219 UK Confirmed: 2,004,219 Active: 1,937,144 Recovered: N/A Death: 67,075

Italy 1,938,083 Italy Confirmed: 1,938,083 Active: 620,166 Recovered: 1,249,470 Death: 68,447

Germany 1,493,961 Germany Confirmed: 1,493,961 Active: 382,047 Recovered: 1,085,500 Death: 26,414

Pakistan 457,288 Pakistan Confirmed: 457,288 Active: 40,553 Recovered: 407,405 Death: 9,330

China 86,829 China Confirmed: 86,829 Active: 309 Recovered: 81,886 Death: 4,634

Mumbai, 20/12: Filmfare’s first OTT awards were held on Saturday. The OTT platforms were on a roll this year due to the Coronavirus pandemic outbreak.

Amazon Prime Video’s web series Patak look and The Family Man won big in the award show.

Here’s the full list:

Best Series: Paatal Lok

Best Director (Series): Avinash Arun and Prosit Roy (Paatal Lok)

Best Series (Critics): The Family Man

Best Director (Critics): Krishna DK and Raj Nidimoru (The Family Man)

Best Actor in a Drama Series (Male): Jaideep Ahlawat (Paatal Lok)

Best Actor in a Drama Series (Female): Sushmita Sen (Aarya)

Best Actor in a Drama Series (Critics): Manoj Bajpayee (The Family Man)

Best Actress in a Drama Series (Critics): Priyamani (The Family Man)

Best Actor in a Comedy Series (Male): Jitendra Kumar (Panchayat)

Best Actor in a Comedy Series (Female): Mithila Palkar (Little Things Season 3)

Best Actor in a Comedy Series (Critics): Dhruv Sehgal (Little Things Season 3)

Best Actress in a Comedy Series (Critics): Sumukhi Suresh (Pushpavali Season 2)

Best Actor in A Supporting Role in a Drama Series (Male): Amit Sadh (Breathe: Into The Shadows)

Best Actor in A Supporting Role in a Drama Series (Female): Divya Dutta (Special OPS)

Best Actor in A Supporting Role in a Comedy Series (Male): Raghubir Yadav (Panchayat)

Best Actor in A Supporting Role in a Comedy Series (Female): Neena Gupta (Panchayat)

Best Non-Fiction Original (Series/Special): Times of Music

Best Comedy (Series/Specials): Panchayat

Best Film (Web Original): Raat Akeli Hai