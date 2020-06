Mumbai, 4/6: Famous filmmaker Basu Chatterjee passed away at the age of 93. He is known for movies like ‘Ek Ruka Hua Faisla’ ‘Chitchor’, ‘Rajnigandha’ ‘Priyatama’ . His last rite was performed at 2 PM at Santacruz. He was suffering from age-related aliment. He was also a screenwriter.