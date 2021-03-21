Find out Who is Watching your Whatsapp DP, By This Simple Method!
If someone is secretly looking at your DP, then what can we do, this is the question that must have come to your mind at some point or the other. Apart from the acquaintances, if someone else is keeping a watch on theft like this, then you can find out from this trick.
Who is looking at your WhatsApp profile photo? To know this, you have to download a third-party app. You have to download WhatsApp- Who Viewed Me or Whats Tracker app from Play Store. At the same time, 1mobile market will also have to be downloaded. That is because without it the Who Viewed Me app will not be downloaded.
After installing the WhatsApp- Who Viewed Me app will remove the list of people who see your WhatsApp profile photo, but do not let you know.
Although this app is so safe for your phone. There is currently no official information about this. We cannot tell you about this. However, you can try this trick by downloading this app at your own risk.
In the list revealed under the app, you will be able to know only those people who have seen your profile pic within the last 24 hours. The app will put the contact category in front of you, where you can see the list of those who see your photo secretly.