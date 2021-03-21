Find out Who is Watching your Whatsapp DP, By This Simple Method!

COVID-19 Updates World 123,549,917 World Confirmed: 123,549,917 Active: 21,296,190 Recovered: 99,529,998 Death: 2,723,729

USA 30,483,458 USA Confirmed: 30,483,458 Active: 7,244,906 Recovered: 22,683,667 Death: 554,885

Brazil 11,950,459 Brazil Confirmed: 11,950,459 Active: 1,238,210 Recovered: 10,419,393 Death: 292,856

India 11,599,130 India Confirmed: 11,599,130 Active: 309,052 Recovered: 11,130,288 Death: 159,790

Russia 4,456,869 Russia Confirmed: 4,456,869 Active: 292,444 Recovered: 4,069,395 Death: 95,030

UK 4,291,271 UK Confirmed: 4,291,271 Active: 514,923 Recovered: 3,650,226 Death: 126,122

Italy 3,356,331 Italy Confirmed: 3,356,331 Active: 565,453 Recovered: 2,686,236 Death: 104,642

Turkey 2,992,694 Turkey Confirmed: 2,992,694 Active: 155,163 Recovered: 2,807,572 Death: 29,959

Germany 2,658,851 Germany Confirmed: 2,658,851 Active: 168,455 Recovered: 2,415,200 Death: 75,196

Pakistan 626,802 Pakistan Confirmed: 626,802 Active: 31,107 Recovered: 581,852 Death: 13,843

China 90,099 China Confirmed: 90,099 Active: 165 Recovered: 85,298 Death: 4,636

If someone is secretly looking at your DP, then what can we do, this is the question that must have come to your mind at some point or the other. Apart from the acquaintances, if someone else is keeping a watch on theft like this, then you can find out from this trick.

Who is looking at your WhatsApp profile photo? To know this, you have to download a third-party app. You have to download WhatsApp- Who Viewed Me or Whats Tracker app from Play Store. At the same time, 1mobile market will also have to be downloaded. That is because without it the Who Viewed Me app will not be downloaded.

After installing the WhatsApp- Who Viewed Me app will remove the list of people who see your WhatsApp profile photo, but do not let you know.

Although this app is so safe for your phone. There is currently no official information about this. We cannot tell you about this. However, you can try this trick by downloading this app at your own risk.

In the list revealed under the app, you will be able to know only those people who have seen your profile pic within the last 24 hours. The app will put the contact category in front of you, where you can see the list of those who see your photo secretly.