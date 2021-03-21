Get Rid of Open Pores on face by following these Steps!

COVID-19 Updates World 123,554,419 World Confirmed: 123,554,419 Active: 21,296,280 Recovered: 99,534,372 Death: 2,723,767

USA 30,483,458 USA Confirmed: 30,483,458 Active: 7,244,906 Recovered: 22,683,667 Death: 554,885

Brazil 11,950,459 Brazil Confirmed: 11,950,459 Active: 1,238,210 Recovered: 10,419,393 Death: 292,856

India 11,599,130 India Confirmed: 11,599,130 Active: 309,052 Recovered: 11,130,288 Death: 159,790

Russia 4,456,869 Russia Confirmed: 4,456,869 Active: 292,444 Recovered: 4,069,395 Death: 95,030

UK 4,291,271 UK Confirmed: 4,291,271 Active: 514,923 Recovered: 3,650,226 Death: 126,122

Italy 3,356,331 Italy Confirmed: 3,356,331 Active: 565,453 Recovered: 2,686,236 Death: 104,642

Turkey 2,992,694 Turkey Confirmed: 2,992,694 Active: 155,163 Recovered: 2,807,572 Death: 29,959

Germany 2,658,851 Germany Confirmed: 2,658,851 Active: 168,455 Recovered: 2,415,200 Death: 75,196

Pakistan 626,802 Pakistan Confirmed: 626,802 Active: 31,107 Recovered: 581,852 Death: 13,843

China 90,099 China Confirmed: 90,099 Active: 165 Recovered: 85,298 Death: 4,636

Open pores mean that the pores of the skin reduce the beauty of your face. In addition, it also increases the problem of pimples. Many times people also use medicines of all kinds to get rid of this problem. But there is also a domestic way to get rid of this problem. By using it, you can get rid of the problem of open pores.

Small pores are present on our face, which help to keep the skin soft. However, due to oily skin, the pores on some people’s faces begin to grow, due to which the risk of pimples increases. Although there are many types of products available to get rid of open pores, but to get rid of this problem, home remedy is more effective.

Apply banana paste

To get rid of the problem of open pores, you can apply the banana paste on your face. For this, you have to take a banana first. After this, make a paste by pouring some cold milk in it and keep it on your face for at least 20 minutes. After this wash your face with cold water. Doing this for a few days will get rid of this problem.

Use tomatoes

Using tomatoes is also considered effective. Tomatoes contain astringents that are beneficial for the skin. Make a raw tomato paste and massage it with light hands on your face. Apply it on your face for at least 20 minutes. After 20 minutes wash your face with cold water. By doing this regularly, you will get rid of this problem.

Mix papaya or egg white with honey

Apart from this, you can also apply papaya or egg white on your face by mixing it with honey. Massage with light hands for at least 20 minutes and then wash your face thoroughly. By following this method for a few days, you can get rid of this problem. Also, you can use rose water and cucumber juice.