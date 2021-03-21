Get Rid of Open Pores on face by following these Steps!

FeaturedHealth and Lifestyle
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 123,554,419
    World
    Confirmed: 123,554,419
    Active: 21,296,280
    Recovered: 99,534,372
    Death: 2,723,767
  • USA 30,483,458
    USA
    Confirmed: 30,483,458
    Active: 7,244,906
    Recovered: 22,683,667
    Death: 554,885
  • Brazil 11,950,459
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 11,950,459
    Active: 1,238,210
    Recovered: 10,419,393
    Death: 292,856
  • India 11,599,130
    India
    Confirmed: 11,599,130
    Active: 309,052
    Recovered: 11,130,288
    Death: 159,790
  • Russia 4,456,869
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,456,869
    Active: 292,444
    Recovered: 4,069,395
    Death: 95,030
  • UK 4,291,271
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,291,271
    Active: 514,923
    Recovered: 3,650,226
    Death: 126,122
  • Italy 3,356,331
    Italy
    Confirmed: 3,356,331
    Active: 565,453
    Recovered: 2,686,236
    Death: 104,642
  • Turkey 2,992,694
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,992,694
    Active: 155,163
    Recovered: 2,807,572
    Death: 29,959
  • Germany 2,658,851
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,658,851
    Active: 168,455
    Recovered: 2,415,200
    Death: 75,196
  • Pakistan 626,802
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 626,802
    Active: 31,107
    Recovered: 581,852
    Death: 13,843
  • China 90,099
    China
    Confirmed: 90,099
    Active: 165
    Recovered: 85,298
    Death: 4,636

Open pores mean that the pores of the skin reduce the beauty of your face. In addition, it also increases the problem of pimples. Many times people also use medicines of all kinds to get rid of this problem. But there is also a domestic way to get rid of this problem. By using it, you can get rid of the problem of open pores.

Small pores are present on our face, which help to keep the skin soft. However, due to oily skin, the pores on some people’s faces begin to grow, due to which the risk of pimples increases. Although there are many types of products available to get rid of open pores, but to get rid of this problem, home remedy is more effective.

Apply banana paste

To get rid of the problem of open pores, you can apply the banana paste on your face. For this, you have to take a banana first. After this, make a paste by pouring some cold milk in it and keep it on your face for at least 20 minutes. After this wash your face with cold water. Doing this for a few days will get rid of this problem.

Use tomatoes

Using tomatoes is also considered effective. Tomatoes contain astringents that are beneficial for the skin. Make a raw tomato paste and massage it with light hands on your face. Apply it on your face for at least 20 minutes. After 20 minutes wash your face with cold water. By doing this regularly, you will get rid of this problem.

Mix papaya or egg white with honey

Apart from this, you can also apply papaya or egg white on your face by mixing it with honey. Massage with light hands for at least 20 minutes and then wash your face thoroughly. By following this method for a few days, you can get rid of this problem. Also, you can use rose water and cucumber juice.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.