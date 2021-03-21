Get Rid of Open Pores on face by following these Steps!

-
Open pores mean that the pores of the skin reduce the beauty of your face. In addition, it also increases the problem of pimples. Many times people also use medicines of all kinds to get rid of this problem. But there is also a domestic way to get rid of this problem. By using it, you can get rid of the problem of open pores.
Small pores are present on our face, which help to keep the skin soft. However, due to oily skin, the pores on some people’s faces begin to grow, due to which the risk of pimples increases. Although there are many types of products available to get rid of open pores, but to get rid of this problem, home remedy is more effective.
Apply banana paste
To get rid of the problem of open pores, you can apply the banana paste on your face. For this, you have to take a banana first. After this, make a paste by pouring some cold milk in it and keep it on your face for at least 20 minutes. After this wash your face with cold water. Doing this for a few days will get rid of this problem.
Use tomatoes
Using tomatoes is also considered effective. Tomatoes contain astringents that are beneficial for the skin. Make a raw tomato paste and massage it with light hands on your face. Apply it on your face for at least 20 minutes. After 20 minutes wash your face with cold water. By doing this regularly, you will get rid of this problem.
Mix papaya or egg white with honey
Apart from this, you can also apply papaya or egg white on your face by mixing it with honey. Massage with light hands for at least 20 minutes and then wash your face thoroughly. By following this method for a few days, you can get rid of this problem. Also, you can use rose water and cucumber juice.