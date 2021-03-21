Serum Institute may delay vaccine exports to Brazil, Saudi Due to this reason!

COVID-19 Updates World 123,554,419 World Confirmed: 123,554,419 Active: 21,296,280 Recovered: 99,534,372 Death: 2,723,767

USA 30,483,458 USA Confirmed: 30,483,458 Active: 7,244,906 Recovered: 22,683,667 Death: 554,885

Brazil 11,950,459 Brazil Confirmed: 11,950,459 Active: 1,238,210 Recovered: 10,419,393 Death: 292,856

India 11,599,130 India Confirmed: 11,599,130 Active: 309,052 Recovered: 11,130,288 Death: 159,790

Russia 4,456,869 Russia Confirmed: 4,456,869 Active: 292,444 Recovered: 4,069,395 Death: 95,030

UK 4,291,271 UK Confirmed: 4,291,271 Active: 514,923 Recovered: 3,650,226 Death: 126,122

Italy 3,356,331 Italy Confirmed: 3,356,331 Active: 565,453 Recovered: 2,686,236 Death: 104,642

Turkey 2,992,694 Turkey Confirmed: 2,992,694 Active: 155,163 Recovered: 2,807,572 Death: 29,959

Germany 2,658,851 Germany Confirmed: 2,658,851 Active: 168,455 Recovered: 2,415,200 Death: 75,196

Pakistan 626,802 Pakistan Confirmed: 626,802 Active: 31,107 Recovered: 581,852 Death: 13,843

China 90,099 China Confirmed: 90,099 Active: 165 Recovered: 85,298 Death: 4,636

New Delhi, 21/3: The Serum Institute of India (SII) has told Brazil, Saudi Arabia, and Morocco that further supplies of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine will be delayed due to surging demand at home and as it works through a capacity expansion, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The news comes as India is being criticized domestically for donating or selling more doses than inoculations conducted at home, despite reporting the most number of coronavirus infections after the United States and Brazil.

India is currently seeing a second surge of cases, taking its total to about 11.6 million.

The latest delays, first reported by the Times of India, came to light days after Britain said it would have to slow its Covid-19 vaccine roll-out next month as SII was likely to deliver more doses later than expected.

Brazil has already received 4 million doses from SII, Saudi Arabia 3 million doses, and Morocco 7 million, according to India’s foreign ministry. The three countries had ordered 20 million each.

(Source: Reuters)