FIR Against Bengaluru Woman for Assaulting Zomato Worker

FeaturedNational
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 120,784,134
    World
    Confirmed: 120,784,134
    Active: 20,686,688
    Recovered: 97,424,966
    Death: 2,672,480
  • USA 30,138,586
    USA
    Confirmed: 30,138,586
    Active: 7,304,022
    Recovered: 22,286,551
    Death: 548,013
  • Brazil 11,525,477
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 11,525,477
    Active: 1,133,921
    Recovered: 10,111,954
    Death: 279,602
  • India 11,409,831
    India
    Confirmed: 11,409,831
    Active: 223,396
    Recovered: 11,027,543
    Death: 158,892
  • Russia 4,400,045
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,400,045
    Active: 303,975
    Recovered: 4,003,576
    Death: 92,494
  • UK 4,263,527
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,263,527
    Active: 611,232
    Recovered: 3,526,715
    Death: 125,580
  • Italy 3,238,394
    Italy
    Confirmed: 3,238,394
    Active: 530,357
    Recovered: 2,605,538
    Death: 102,499
  • Turkey 2,894,893
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,894,893
    Active: 148,372
    Recovered: 2,716,969
    Death: 29,552
  • Germany 2,585,385
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,585,385
    Active: 146,170
    Recovered: 2,365,100
    Death: 74,115
  • Pakistan 609,964
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 609,964
    Active: 23,355
    Recovered: 573,014
    Death: 13,595
  • China 90,062
    China
    Confirmed: 90,062
    Active: 182
    Recovered: 85,244
    Death: 4,636

Bengaluru, 16/3: In the latest development, Hitesha Chandranee is booked by Bengaluru Police for assaulting Zomato Delivery Executive. An FIR has been filed against Hitesha Chandranee based on a complaint by the Zomato employee Kamaraj.

She has been accused of wrongful restraint, assault, intentional insult, and criminal intimidation. A video of Hitesha alleging that she had been assaulted by a Zomato employee over delayed delivery had gone viral on social media on March 9.

In the video, Hitesha showed her bleeding nose and accused Kamaraji of hitting her and forcibly entering her house.

According to her, Kamaraj had gotten violent after he had delayed her food delivery and she had complained about it to Zomato customer care and asked him to take the order back.

An FIR was filed against Kamaraj for assaulting the Instagram model.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.