FIR Against Bengaluru Woman for Assaulting Zomato Worker

Bengaluru, 16/3: In the latest development, Hitesha Chandranee is booked by Bengaluru Police for assaulting Zomato Delivery Executive. An FIR has been filed against Hitesha Chandranee based on a complaint by the Zomato employee Kamaraj.
She has been accused of wrongful restraint, assault, intentional insult, and criminal intimidation. A video of Hitesha alleging that she had been assaulted by a Zomato employee over delayed delivery had gone viral on social media on March 9.
In the video, Hitesha showed her bleeding nose and accused Kamaraji of hitting her and forcibly entering her house.
According to her, Kamaraj had gotten violent after he had delayed her food delivery and she had complained about it to Zomato customer care and asked him to take the order back.
An FIR was filed against Kamaraj for assaulting the Instagram model.