ମାସ୍କ ଓ ପିପିଇ କିଟ ଦୁର୍ନୀତି ମାମଲା: ରିପୋର୍ଟ ଦାଖଲ କଲା ଭିଜିଲାନ୍ସ

ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର,୧୬ ।୩(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ବହୁଚର୍ଚ୍ଚିତ ମାସ୍କ ଓ ପିପିଇ କିଟ୍ ଦୁର୍ନୀତି ମାମଲାରେ ପ୍ରାଥମିକ ରିପୋର୍ଟ ଦାଖଲ କରିଛି ଭିଜିଲାନ୍ସ । ଲୋକାୟୁକ୍ତଙ୍କ ନିର୍ଦ୍ଦେଶରେ ଏହି ମାମଲାର ରିପୋର୍ଟ ଦାଖଲ କରିଛି ଭିଜିଲାନ୍ସ । ରିପୋର୍ଟ ତର୍ଜମା ପରେ ଆସନ୍ତା ୨୬ ତାରିଖରେ ମାମଲାର ପରବର୍ତ୍ତୀ ଶୁଣାଣି ହେବ । ଏନେଇ ଅଭିଯୋଗକାରୀ ସୁଶାନ୍ତ ପାଢୀ ଓ ସୁଦର୍ଶନ ଦାସ ସୂଚନା ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି ।