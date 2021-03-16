Jasprit Bumrah’s Wedding Video Goes Viral! Watch the Viral Video!
Indian Cricketer Jasprit Bumrah tied the knot with TV Presenter Sanjana Ganesan in Goa on Monday.The wedding was a private affair with only 20 guests including family and friends.
New Delhi, 16/3: Indian Cricketer Jasprit Bumrah tied the knot with TV Presenter Sanjana Ganesan in Goa on Monday. The wedding was a private affair with only 20 guests including family and friends. The couple has got many congratulatory messages from all parts of the world.
In the meantime, a video from the wedding is doing rounds on social media and it has gone viral.
Watch the Video Here:
On Monday Jasprit Bumarah and Sanjana Ganesan took to their social media to share the news of their wedding.
Bumrah in his post wrote, “Love, if it finds you worthy, directs your course.” Steered by love, we have begun a new journey together. Today is one of the happiest days of our lives and we feel blessed to be able to share the news of our wedding and our joy with you. Jasprit & Sanjana.”