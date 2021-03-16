Jasprit Bumrah’s Wedding Video Goes Viral! Watch the Viral Video!

Indian Cricketer Jasprit Bumrah tied the knot with TV Presenter Sanjana Ganesan in Goa on Monday.The wedding was a private affair with only 20 guests including family and friends.

FeaturedEntertainmentSports
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 120,784,671
    World
    Confirmed: 120,784,671
    Active: 20,677,989
    Recovered: 97,434,194
    Death: 2,672,488
  • USA 30,138,586
    USA
    Confirmed: 30,138,586
    Active: 7,304,022
    Recovered: 22,286,551
    Death: 548,013
  • Brazil 11,525,477
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 11,525,477
    Active: 1,133,921
    Recovered: 10,111,954
    Death: 279,602
  • India 11,409,831
    India
    Confirmed: 11,409,831
    Active: 223,396
    Recovered: 11,027,543
    Death: 158,892
  • Russia 4,400,045
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,400,045
    Active: 303,975
    Recovered: 4,003,576
    Death: 92,494
  • UK 4,263,527
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,263,527
    Active: 611,232
    Recovered: 3,526,715
    Death: 125,580
  • Italy 3,238,394
    Italy
    Confirmed: 3,238,394
    Active: 530,357
    Recovered: 2,605,538
    Death: 102,499
  • Turkey 2,894,893
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,894,893
    Active: 148,372
    Recovered: 2,716,969
    Death: 29,552
  • Germany 2,585,385
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,585,385
    Active: 137,070
    Recovered: 2,374,200
    Death: 74,115
  • Pakistan 609,964
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 609,964
    Active: 23,355
    Recovered: 573,014
    Death: 13,595
  • China 90,062
    China
    Confirmed: 90,062
    Active: 182
    Recovered: 85,244
    Death: 4,636

New Delhi, 16/3: Indian Cricketer Jasprit Bumrah tied the knot with TV Presenter Sanjana Ganesan in Goa on Monday. The wedding was a private affair with only 20 guests including family and friends. The couple has got many congratulatory messages from all parts of the world.

In the meantime, a video from the wedding is doing rounds on social media and it has gone viral.

Watch the Video Here: 

On Monday Jasprit Bumarah and Sanjana Ganesan took to their social media to share the news of their wedding.

Bumrah in his post wrote, “Love, if it finds you worthy, directs your course.” Steered by love, we have begun a new journey together. Today is one of the happiest days of our lives and we feel blessed to be able to share the news of our wedding and our joy with you. Jasprit & Sanjana.”

 

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.