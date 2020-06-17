FIR launched against Salman Khan and Karan Johar

A case has been registered against several Bollywood celebrities in Muzaffarpur, Bihar, over the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. A case has been registered against 8 artists including Karan Johar, Salman Khan, Ekta Kapoor, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Sajid Nadiadwala, Aditya Chopra, Bhushan Kumar and Dinesh in the Sushant Singh suicide case in Muzaffarpur. Advocate Sudhir Ojha said that a case has been registered in the CJM court after accusing them of motivating them to commit suicide.

The complaint letter filed by Ojha states that Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Sajid Nadiadwala, Salman Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Bhushan Kumar, Ekta Kapoor and producer-director Dinesh Vijan have been accused of conspiring with these people Sushant’s films were not allowed to be released. Because of this, Sushant was not invited to the events related to the film.