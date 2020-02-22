FIR lodged against AIMIM leader Waris Pathan

Karnatak, 22/2: A case has been registered in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi against All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Waris Pathan for his speech in which he said that 15 crores of us (Muslims) dominate over 100 crore others.

Pathan has been booked under sections 117 (abetting commission of an offense by the public), 153 (provocation with intent to cause riot) and 153A (promoting enmity between different groups) of the Indian Penal Code. The case was registered on a complaint by a private lawyer.