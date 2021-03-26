Fire Breaks Out at Covid Hospital in Mumbai!

-
Mumbai, 26/3: A massive fire broke out at Dream Mall in Bhandup, Mumbai on Thursday night. On the third floor of the same mall is Sunrise Hospital which also caught fire. As soon as the news of the fire was received, more than 20 fire brigade vehicles arrived on the spot and after a lot of hard work, the fire was controlled.
According to the reports, around 70 to 75 patients were present at the hospital when it caught fire. Most of these patients were those who were undergoing treatment for the coronavirus. With the help of fire brigade officials, all the patients were taken out of the hospital one by one and they were admitted to the nearby Covid Hospital for treatment.
Maharashtra: Fire breaks out at a hospital in Mumbai's Bhandup; rescue operation on
"Cause of fire is yet to be ascertained. I've seen a hospital at mall for the first time. Action to be taken. 70 patients including COVID infected shifted to another hospital," says Mumbai Mayor pic.twitter.com/sq1K29PVhe
— ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2021
DCP Prashant Kadam had said earlier, “Two casualties have been reported in the fire incident. Rescue operation for 76 patients admitted to Covid care hospital is underway.”
“There was a fire on the first floor of Dreams Mall, Bhandup and the smoke reached the Sunrise Hospital located at the top floor. All fire alarms beeped and hence all patients were safely evacuated due to the smoke to the fire refuge area,” said the hospital in its statement.
It further said, “There were 2 dead bodies (due to Covid) which were also evacuated. There was no casualty due to fire. All patients were promptly shifted to the jumbo Covid centre (and some to other private hospitals).”