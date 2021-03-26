Fire Breaks Out at Covid Hospital in Mumbai!

FeaturedNationalTop Stories
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 126,069,031
    World
    Confirmed: 126,069,031
    Active: 21,565,833
    Recovered: 101,735,822
    Death: 2,767,376
  • USA 30,774,033
    USA
    Confirmed: 30,774,033
    Active: 7,018,080
    Recovered: 23,196,209
    Death: 559,744
  • Brazil 12,324,765
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 12,324,765
    Active: 1,248,490
    Recovered: 10,772,549
    Death: 303,726
  • India 11,846,652
    India
    Confirmed: 11,846,652
    Active: 421,032
    Recovered: 11,264,637
    Death: 160,983
  • Russia 4,492,692
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,492,692
    Active: 286,799
    Recovered: 4,109,281
    Death: 96,612
  • UK 4,319,128
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,319,128
    Active: 444,641
    Recovered: 3,748,042
    Death: 126,445
  • Italy 3,464,543
    Italy
    Confirmed: 3,464,543
    Active: 562,856
    Recovered: 2,794,888
    Death: 106,799
  • Turkey 3,120,013
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 3,120,013
    Active: 188,565
    Recovered: 2,900,829
    Death: 30,619
  • Germany 2,732,130
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,732,130
    Active: 188,414
    Recovered: 2,467,600
    Death: 76,116
  • Pakistan 645,356
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 645,356
    Active: 40,120
    Recovered: 591,145
    Death: 14,091
  • China 90,147
    China
    Confirmed: 90,147
    Active: 163
    Recovered: 85,348
    Death: 4,636

Mumbai, 26/3: A massive fire broke out at Dream Mall in Bhandup, Mumbai on Thursday night. On the third floor of the same mall is Sunrise Hospital which also caught fire. As soon as the news of the fire was received, more than 20 fire brigade vehicles arrived on the spot and after a lot of hard work, the fire was controlled.

According to the reports, around 70 to 75 patients were present at the hospital when it caught fire. Most of these patients were those who were undergoing treatment for the coronavirus. With the help of fire brigade officials, all the patients were taken out of the hospital one by one and they were admitted to the nearby Covid Hospital for treatment.

DCP Prashant Kadam had said earlier, “Two casualties have been reported in the fire incident. Rescue operation for 76 patients admitted to Covid care hospital is underway.”

“There was a fire on the first floor of Dreams Mall, Bhandup and the smoke reached the Sunrise Hospital located at the top floor. All fire alarms beeped and hence all patients were safely evacuated due to the smoke to the fire refuge area,” said the hospital in its statement.

It further said, “There were 2 dead bodies (due to Covid) which were also evacuated. There was no casualty due to fire. All patients were promptly shifted to the jumbo Covid centre (and some to other private hospitals).”

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.