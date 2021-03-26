If You Want to Buy Gold, then This is the Right Time! Hurry Up!

New Delhi, 26/3: If you want to buy gold then you have a great chance, gold has remained around 45,000 for the past several weeks. The April rates of gold on MCX were seen trading with huge fluctuations yesterday. On intraday day, gold also went above Rs 45,000 and then fell to Rs 44600.

At the beginning of the year 2021, gold was above Rs 50,000 per 10 grams, today the April futures of gold on MCX are around Rs 45000, that is, gold has become cheaper by Rs 5000 per 10 grams in about three months. Gold was trading above Rs 44750 two weeks ago.

On Thursday, MCX rates of gold had gone above Rs 45,000, but could not last long at this level. Yesterday’s weakness continues again in gold. Gold on MCX seems to be trading at the level of Rs 44500 at the moment. However, business is taking place in a very limited range. If you look at the prices of this whole week, then gold shows trade between Rs 44500 and Rs 44900 only.