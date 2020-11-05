Firecrackers banned in Delhi

New Delhi, 5/11: Amidst the rising cases of Coronavirus and deteriorating air quality index in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took Twitter to announce that firecrackers will be banned in Delhi this Diwali
Kejriwal said this after reviewing the pandemic situation in Delhi. It was found that there has been a spike in Coronavirus cases after the festivals.
