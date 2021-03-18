First Baby Born with Covid 19 Antibodies after Mother gets vaccinated

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
New York, 18/3: American Pediatricians have reported the first known case of a woman, who was given the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine during her pregnancy, giving birth to a baby with antibodies against the coronavirus.

According to a report posted in the preprint server medRxiv, the mother had received a single dose of the Moderna mRNA vaccine at 36 weeks and three days of her gestation period.

Three weeks later, she gave birth to a vigorous, healthy, full-term girl, whose blood sample taken immediately after birth revealed the presence of antibodies against the SARS-CoV-2 virus, the study noted.

“Here, we report the first known case of an infant with SARS-CoV-2 IgG antibodies detectable in cord blood after maternal vaccination,” noted the co-authors, Paul Gilbert and Chad Rudnick from Florida Atlantic University in the US.

The woman, who has been breastfeeding the baby exclusively, received the second dose of the vaccine as per the normal 28-day vaccination protocol timeline, the doctors noted.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
