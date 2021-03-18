First Baby Born with Covid 19 Antibodies after Mother gets vaccinated

COVID-19 Updates World 121,943,902 World Confirmed: 121,943,902 Active: 20,970,180 Recovered: 98,278,762 Death: 2,694,960

USA 30,295,501 USA Confirmed: 30,295,501 Active: 7,297,017 Recovered: 22,447,813 Death: 550,671

Brazil 11,700,431 Brazil Confirmed: 11,700,431 Active: 1,128,238 Recovered: 10,287,057 Death: 285,136

India 11,474,605 India Confirmed: 11,474,605 Active: 252,330 Recovered: 11,063,025 Death: 159,250

Russia 4,428,239 Russia Confirmed: 4,428,239 Active: 297,379 Recovered: 4,037,036 Death: 93,824

UK 4,274,579 UK Confirmed: 4,274,579 Active: 580,477 Recovered: 3,568,271 Death: 125,831

Italy 3,281,810 Italy Confirmed: 3,281,810 Active: 539,008 Recovered: 2,639,370 Death: 103,432

Turkey 2,930,554 Turkey Confirmed: 2,930,554 Active: 148,835 Recovered: 2,752,023 Death: 29,696

Germany 2,610,769 Germany Confirmed: 2,610,769 Active: 152,492 Recovered: 2,383,600 Death: 74,677

Pakistan 615,810 Pakistan Confirmed: 615,810 Active: 24,592 Recovered: 577,501 Death: 13,717

China 90,072 China Confirmed: 90,072 Active: 169 Recovered: 85,267 Death: 4,636

New York, 18/3: American Pediatricians have reported the first known case of a woman, who was given the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine during her pregnancy, giving birth to a baby with antibodies against the coronavirus.

According to a report posted in the preprint server medRxiv, the mother had received a single dose of the Moderna mRNA vaccine at 36 weeks and three days of her gestation period.

Three weeks later, she gave birth to a vigorous, healthy, full-term girl, whose blood sample taken immediately after birth revealed the presence of antibodies against the SARS-CoV-2 virus, the study noted.

“Here, we report the first known case of an infant with SARS-CoV-2 IgG antibodies detectable in cord blood after maternal vaccination,” noted the co-authors, Paul Gilbert and Chad Rudnick from Florida Atlantic University in the US.

The woman, who has been breastfeeding the baby exclusively, received the second dose of the vaccine as per the normal 28-day vaccination protocol timeline, the doctors noted.