First case of “love jihad” registered in UP under the new law

Lucknow, 29/11: Barely a day has passed after the Uttar Pradesh Government implemented the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance, 2020, and the first case has already been registered under the act. A man named Ubais has been accused of coercing a woman to convert to Islam. The case has been registered at the Deorania Police station of Bareilly on Sunday. As per the reports, the accused is absconding and a search is underway. The new law had been approved by the Governor of Uttar Pradesh, Anandiben Patel on Saturday, 28 November 2020. If convicted, the accused will be sentenced to a maximum of 10 years in prison.