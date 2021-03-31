First COVID-19 case in Ramadevi University

First COVID-19 case in Ramadevi university
Bhubaneswar, 31/3: The number of Coronavirus cases is increasing in Odisha day by day. According to the latest reports, a professor in Ramadevi  Women’s University has been tested positive for Coronavirus. The contact tracing is underway.

The other professors and students who are in contact with the professor will undergo a compulsory COVID test tomorrow.

The campus will also be properly sanitized.

