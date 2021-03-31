First COVID-19 case in Ramadevi university

COVID-19 Updates World 128,932,176 World Confirmed: 128,932,176 Active: 22,085,388 Recovered: 104,028,026 Death: 2,818,762

USA 31,097,154 USA Confirmed: 31,097,154 Active: 6,946,220 Recovered: 23,586,796 Death: 564,138

Brazil 12,664,058 Brazil Confirmed: 12,664,058 Active: 1,271,639 Recovered: 11,074,483 Death: 317,936

India 12,149,335 India Confirmed: 12,149,335 Active: 552,532 Recovered: 11,434,301 Death: 162,502

Russia 4,545,095 Russia Confirmed: 4,545,095 Active: 280,073 Recovered: 4,166,172 Death: 98,850

UK 4,341,736 UK Confirmed: 4,341,736 Active: 379,848 Recovered: 3,835,218 Death: 126,670

Italy 3,561,012 Italy Confirmed: 3,561,012 Active: 562,832 Recovered: 2,889,301 Death: 108,879

Turkey 3,277,880 Turkey Confirmed: 3,277,880 Active: 251,462 Recovered: 2,995,033 Death: 31,385

Germany 2,809,510 Germany Confirmed: 2,809,510 Active: 210,877 Recovered: 2,521,800 Death: 76,833

Pakistan 667,957 Pakistan Confirmed: 667,957 Active: 50,397 Recovered: 603,126 Death: 14,434

China 90,201 China Confirmed: 90,201 Active: 180 Recovered: 85,385 Death: 4,636

Bhubaneswar, 31/3: The number of Coronavirus cases is increasing in Odisha day by day. According to the latest reports, a professor in Ramadevi Women’s University has been tested positive for Coronavirus. The contact tracing is underway.

The other professors and students who are in contact with the professor will undergo a compulsory COVID test tomorrow.

The campus will also be properly sanitized.