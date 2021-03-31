Its Official: 15% reservation For Govt School Students in Medical and Engineering, Notification out

FeaturedOdishaTop Stories
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 128,925,962
    World
    Confirmed: 128,925,962
    Active: 22,084,664
    Recovered: 104,022,665
    Death: 2,818,633
  • USA 31,097,154
    USA
    Confirmed: 31,097,154
    Active: 6,946,220
    Recovered: 23,586,796
    Death: 564,138
  • Brazil 12,664,058
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 12,664,058
    Active: 1,271,639
    Recovered: 11,074,483
    Death: 317,936
  • India 12,149,335
    India
    Confirmed: 12,149,335
    Active: 552,532
    Recovered: 11,434,301
    Death: 162,502
  • Russia 4,545,095
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,545,095
    Active: 280,073
    Recovered: 4,166,172
    Death: 98,850
  • UK 4,341,736
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,341,736
    Active: 379,848
    Recovered: 3,835,218
    Death: 126,670
  • Italy 3,561,012
    Italy
    Confirmed: 3,561,012
    Active: 562,832
    Recovered: 2,889,301
    Death: 108,879
  • Turkey 3,277,880
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 3,277,880
    Active: 251,462
    Recovered: 2,995,033
    Death: 31,385
  • Germany 2,809,510
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,809,510
    Active: 210,877
    Recovered: 2,521,800
    Death: 76,833
  • Pakistan 667,957
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 667,957
    Active: 50,397
    Recovered: 603,126
    Death: 14,434
  • China 90,201
    China
    Confirmed: 90,201
    Active: 180
    Recovered: 85,385
    Death: 4,636

Bhubaneswar, 31/3: After Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced that there will be a 15 percent reservation for government school students in Engineering and medical studies, there has been a lot of discussion in the social media. However, many pundits have welcomed the step.

According to a notification released by the Odisha government,  Odisha Skill Development and Technical Education Department reiterated that a high-power committee was constituted on January 8 under the chairmanship of retired Judge of Orissa High Court Justice AK Mishra to make necessary recommendation regarding the reservation.

That committee recommended 15 percent reservation for the students studying in government schools for medical and technical studies. Thh reservation is to be operated horizontally, covering all vertical reservations as well as general unreserved groups.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.