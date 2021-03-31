Its Official: 15% reservation For Govt School Students in Medical and Engineering, Notification out

-
World
128,925,962
WorldConfirmed: 128,925,962Active: 22,084,664Recovered: 104,022,665Death: 2,818,633
-
USA
31,097,154
USAConfirmed: 31,097,154Active: 6,946,220Recovered: 23,586,796Death: 564,138
-
Brazil
12,664,058
BrazilConfirmed: 12,664,058Active: 1,271,639Recovered: 11,074,483Death: 317,936
-
India
12,149,335
IndiaConfirmed: 12,149,335Active: 552,532Recovered: 11,434,301Death: 162,502
-
Russia
4,545,095
RussiaConfirmed: 4,545,095Active: 280,073Recovered: 4,166,172Death: 98,850
-
UK
4,341,736
UKConfirmed: 4,341,736Active: 379,848Recovered: 3,835,218Death: 126,670
-
Italy
3,561,012
ItalyConfirmed: 3,561,012Active: 562,832Recovered: 2,889,301Death: 108,879
-
Turkey
3,277,880
TurkeyConfirmed: 3,277,880Active: 251,462Recovered: 2,995,033Death: 31,385
-
Germany
2,809,510
GermanyConfirmed: 2,809,510Active: 210,877Recovered: 2,521,800Death: 76,833
-
Pakistan
667,957
PakistanConfirmed: 667,957Active: 50,397Recovered: 603,126Death: 14,434
-
China
90,201
ChinaConfirmed: 90,201Active: 180Recovered: 85,385Death: 4,636
Bhubaneswar, 31/3: After Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced that there will be a 15 percent reservation for government school students in Engineering and medical studies, there has been a lot of discussion in the social media. However, many pundits have welcomed the step.
ରାଜ୍ୟର ଲକ୍ଷ ଲକ୍ଷ ଛାତ୍ରଛାତ୍ରୀଙ୍କ ସ୍ୱପ୍ନ ପୂରଣ କରିବା ପାଇଁ ଡାକ୍ତରୀ ଓ ଇଞ୍ଜିନିୟରିଂ ପାଠ୍ୟକ୍ରମରେ ସଂରକ୍ଷଣ ନେଇ ବିଜ୍ଞପ୍ତି ଜାରି ହୋଇଛି। ଆମ ପ୍ରତିଶ୍ରୁତି ଅନୁଯାୟୀ ସରକାରୀ ସ୍କୁଲ ଓ +୨ରେ ପାଠ ପଢୁଥିବା ଛାତ୍ରଛାତ୍ରୀଙ୍କ ପାଇଁ ଡାକ୍ତରୀ ଓ ଇଞ୍ଜିନିୟରିଂ ପାଠ୍ୟକ୍ରମରେ ୧୫% ସ୍ଥାନ ସଂରକ୍ଷଣ କରାଯାଇଛି। pic.twitter.com/l1FmKoWi9x
— Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) March 31, 2021
According to a notification released by the Odisha government, Odisha Skill Development and Technical Education Department reiterated that a high-power committee was constituted on January 8 under the chairmanship of retired Judge of Orissa High Court Justice AK Mishra to make necessary recommendation regarding the reservation.
That committee recommended 15 percent reservation for the students studying in government schools for medical and technical studies. Thh reservation is to be operated horizontally, covering all vertical reservations as well as general unreserved groups.