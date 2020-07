First dose of COVAXIN given to the Volunteer in AIIMS Delhi

New Delhi, 24/7: In the latest development, the first dose of the Coronavirus vaccine, COVAXIN is given to 30 years old as the phase-I human clinical trial of India’s first indigenously-developed vaccine against the deadly Coronavirus started in AIIMS New Delhi.

More than 3500 volunteers have been registered for the clinical trials of Coronavirus vaccine COVAXIn.