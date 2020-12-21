First Flight from Noida International Airport to take off from Dec 2023 or Jan 2024

-
World
77,184,964
-
USA
18,267,579
-
India
10,056,248
-
Brazil
7,238,600
-
Russia
2,848,377
-
UK
2,040,147
-
Turkey
2,024,601
-
Italy
1,953,185
-
Germany
1,514,783
-
Pakistan
458,968
-
China
86,852
Noida, 21/12: Noida International Airport’s First flight is expected to take off from December 2023 or January 2024 a government executive said. The new airport will be called Jewar International Airport.
“There are 3,076 families which are to be resettled. First and foremost, the families whose land has been taken up for the first runway will be resettled and then those whose land has been acquired for the second runway,” he said.
The Airport will have two runways and a capacity for handling 12 million passengers per annum in the first phase.