First Flight from Noida International Airport to take off from Dec 2023 or Jan 2024

COVID-19 Updates World 77,184,964 World Confirmed: 77,184,964 Active: 21,383,890 Recovered: 54,101,196 Death: 1,699,878

USA 18,267,579 USA Confirmed: 18,267,579 Active: 7,320,628 Recovered: 10,622,082 Death: 324,869

India 10,056,248 India Confirmed: 10,056,248 Active: 304,294 Recovered: 9,606,111 Death: 145,843

Brazil 7,238,600 Brazil Confirmed: 7,238,600 Active: 806,026 Recovered: 6,245,801 Death: 186,773

Russia 2,848,377 Russia Confirmed: 2,848,377 Active: 521,862 Recovered: 2,275,657 Death: 50,858

UK 2,040,147 UK Confirmed: 2,040,147 Active: 1,972,746 Recovered: N/A Death: 67,401

Turkey 2,024,601 Turkey Confirmed: 2,024,601 Active: 206,218 Recovered: 1,800,286 Death: 18,097

Italy 1,953,185 Italy Confirmed: 1,953,185 Active: 622,760 Recovered: 1,261,626 Death: 68,799

Germany 1,514,783 Germany Confirmed: 1,514,783 Active: 402,519 Recovered: 1,085,500 Death: 26,764

Pakistan 458,968 Pakistan Confirmed: 458,968 Active: 40,491 Recovered: 409,085 Death: 9,392

China 86,852 China Confirmed: 86,852 Active: 318 Recovered: 81,900 Death: 4,634

Noida, 21/12: Noida International Airport’s First flight is expected to take off from December 2023 or January 2024 a government executive said. The new airport will be called Jewar International Airport.

“There are 3,076 families which are to be resettled. First and foremost, the families whose land has been taken up for the first runway will be resettled and then those whose land has been acquired for the second runway,” he said.

The Airport will have two runways and a capacity for handling 12 million passengers per annum in the first phase.