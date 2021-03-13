ଗୋଟିଏ ପରିବାରର ୫ ଜଣ ସଦସ୍ୟଙ୍କ ଆତ୍ମହତ୍ୟା

-
World
119,667,032
WorldConfirmed: 119,667,032Active: 20,715,150Recovered: 96,298,969Death: 2,652,913
-
USA
29,993,423
USAConfirmed: 29,993,423Active: 7,416,659Recovered: 22,031,220Death: 545,544
-
Brazil
11,368,316
BrazilConfirmed: 11,368,316Active: 1,092,060Recovered: 10,000,980Death: 275,276
-
India
11,333,728
IndiaConfirmed: 11,333,728Active: 201,985Recovered: 10,973,260Death: 158,483
-
Russia
4,380,525
RussiaConfirmed: 4,380,525Active: 302,933Recovered: 3,985,897Death: 91,695
-
UK
4,248,286
UKConfirmed: 4,248,286Active: 698,851Recovered: 3,424,092Death: 125,343
-
Italy
3,175,807
ItalyConfirmed: 3,175,807Active: 509,317Recovered: 2,564,926Death: 101,564
-
Turkey
2,850,930
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,850,930Active: 151,301Recovered: 2,670,273Death: 29,356
-
Germany
2,559,296
GermanyConfirmed: 2,559,296Active: 132,906Recovered: 2,352,600Death: 73,790
-
Pakistan
602,536
PakistanConfirmed: 602,536Active: 19,764Recovered: 569,296Death: 13,476
-
China
90,034
ChinaConfirmed: 90,034Active: 184Recovered: 85,214Death: 4,636
ପାଟନା, ୧୩ା୩ : ବିହାରର ସୁପୌଲ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରେ ଏକ ଅଭାବନୀୟ ଘଟଣା ଘଟିଛି । ଗୋଟିଏ ପରିବାରର ୫ ଜଣଙ୍କର ମୃତଦେହ ଉଦ୍ଧାର କରାଯାଇଛି । ତେବେ ୫ ଜଣ ସଦସ୍ୟ ରଶି ଲଗାଇ ଆତ୍ମହତ୍ୟା କରିଥିବା ଜଣାପଡ଼ିଛି । ରାଘୋପୁର ଥାନା ଅନ୍ତର୍ଗତ ଗଦ୍ଦି ଗାଁରେ ଏହି ଦୁଃଖଦ ଘଟଣା ଘଟିଛି । ପରିବାରର ସମସ୍ତ ସଦସ୍ୟ ଆର୍ଥିକ ଅନଟନ କାରଣରୁ ଆତ୍ମହତ୍ୟା କରିଥାଇ ପାରନ୍ତି ବୋଲି ପୋଲିସ ସନ୍ଦେହ କରୁଛି । ପରିବାରର ବାପା, ମାଆ, ଦୁଇ ଝିଅ ଓ ପୁଅଙ୍କ ମୃତଦେହ ଉଦ୍ଧାର କରାଯାଇଛି । ପୋଲିସ ଶବ ଜବତ କରି ବ୍ୟବେଚ୍ଛଦ ନିମନ୍ତେ ପଠାଇବା ସହ ତଦନ୍ତ ଜାରି ରଖିଥିବା ଜଣାପଡ଼ିଛି ।