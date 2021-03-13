ଗୋଟିଏ ପରିବାରର ୫ ଜଣ ସଦସ୍ୟଙ୍କ ଆତ୍ମହତ୍ୟା

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
ପାଟନା, ୧୩ା୩ : ବିହାରର ସୁପୌଲ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରେ ଏକ ଅଭାବନୀୟ ଘଟଣା ଘଟିଛି । ଗୋଟିଏ ପରିବାରର ୫ ଜଣଙ୍କର ମୃତଦେହ ଉଦ୍ଧାର କରାଯାଇଛି । ତେବେ ୫ ଜଣ ସଦସ୍ୟ ରଶି ଲଗାଇ ଆତ୍ମହତ୍ୟା କରିଥିବା ଜଣାପଡ଼ିଛି । ରାଘୋପୁର ଥାନା ଅନ୍ତର୍ଗତ ଗଦ୍ଦି ଗାଁରେ ଏହି ଦୁଃଖଦ ଘଟଣା ଘଟିଛି । ପରିବାରର ସମସ୍ତ ସଦସ୍ୟ ଆର୍ଥିକ ଅନଟନ କାରଣରୁ ଆତ୍ମହତ୍ୟା କରିଥାଇ ପାରନ୍ତି ବୋଲି ପୋଲିସ ସନ୍ଦେହ କରୁଛି । ପରିବାରର ବାପା, ମାଆ, ଦୁଇ ଝିଅ ଓ ପୁଅଙ୍କ ମୃତଦେହ ଉଦ୍ଧାର କରାଯାଇଛି । ପୋଲିସ ଶବ ଜବତ କରି ବ୍ୟବେଚ୍ଛଦ ନିମନ୍ତେ ପଠାଇବା ସହ ତଦନ୍ତ ଜାରି ରଖିଥିବା ଜଣାପଡ଼ିଛି ।

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
