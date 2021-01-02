Flight Services between India and UK to resume on this Day! Know the details here!!

-
World
84,387,764
WorldConfirmed: 84,387,764Active: 22,907,139Recovered: 59,645,167Death: 1,835,458
-
USA
20,617,346
USAConfirmed: 20,617,346Active: 8,085,060Recovered: 12,175,841Death: 356,445
-
India
10,305,788
IndiaConfirmed: 10,305,788Active: 250,183Recovered: 9,906,387Death: 149,218
-
Brazil
7,700,578
BrazilConfirmed: 7,700,578Active: 748,853Recovered: 6,756,284Death: 195,441
-
Russia
3,186,336
RussiaConfirmed: 3,186,336Active: 548,643Recovered: 2,580,138Death: 57,555
-
UK
2,542,065
UKConfirmed: 2,542,065Active: 2,467,940Recovered: N/ADeath: 74,125
-
Turkey
2,220,855
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,220,855Active: 85,002Recovered: 2,114,760Death: 21,093
-
Italy
2,129,376
ItalyConfirmed: 2,129,376Active: 574,767Recovered: 1,479,988Death: 74,621
-
Germany
1,762,504
GermanyConfirmed: 1,762,504Active: 377,316Recovered: 1,350,800Death: 34,388
-
Pakistan
484,362
PakistanConfirmed: 484,362Active: 35,130Recovered: 438,974Death: 10,258
-
China
87,093
ChinaConfirmed: 87,093Active: 383Recovered: 82,076Death: 4,634
New Delhi, 2/1: Flight services between the UK and India will resume on January 8. Each Country will be allowed 15 flights per week in the beginning. The civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri shared the news via Twitter.
“It has been decided that flights between India & UK will resume from 8 Jan 2021. Operations till 23 Jan will be restricted to 15 flights per week each for carriers of the two countries to & from Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru & Hyderabad only,” Mr. Puri tweeted.
India had suspended the airline services to and from the UK on December 21, following the spread of a new strain of coronavirus in the Country. The ban was extended for a week after a few passengers who traveled from the UK were tested positive with the new mutant strain.