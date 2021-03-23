Foldable smartphone that will fold twice to be launched by Samsung!

COVID-19 Updates World 124,396,254 World Confirmed: 124,396,254 Active: 21,288,717 Recovered: 100,369,788 Death: 2,737,749

USA 30,578,805 USA Confirmed: 30,578,805 Active: 7,176,256 Recovered: 22,846,556 Death: 555,993

Brazil 12,051,619 Brazil Confirmed: 12,051,619 Active: 1,247,939 Recovered: 10,507,995 Death: 295,685

India 11,686,796 India Confirmed: 11,686,796 Active: 345,343 Recovered: 11,181,253 Death: 160,200

Russia 4,474,610 Russia Confirmed: 4,474,610 Active: 290,747 Recovered: 4,088,045 Death: 95,818

UK 4,301,925 UK Confirmed: 4,301,925 Active: 481,598 Recovered: 3,694,155 Death: 126,172

Italy 3,400,877 Italy Confirmed: 3,400,877 Active: 563,067 Recovered: 2,732,482 Death: 105,328

Turkey 3,035,338 Turkey Confirmed: 3,035,338 Active: 160,479 Recovered: 2,844,681 Death: 30,178

Germany 2,678,262 Germany Confirmed: 2,678,262 Active: 169,044 Recovered: 2,433,800 Death: 75,418

Pakistan 633,741 Pakistan Confirmed: 633,741 Active: 34,535 Recovered: 585,271 Death: 13,935

China 90,115 China Confirmed: 90,115 Active: 158 Recovered: 85,321 Death: 4,636

Samsung is one of the tech companies that decided to put its stake in the foldable smartphone arena, and we can safely say that South Korean tech major is evolving. It is expected to launch new foldable devices this year, and one of them is expected to feature a dual-hinge design.

Also Read-OnePlus 9 series launching tonight: Here’s what you can expect from these 2021 flagships

The upcoming Samsung foldable smartphone is expected to be a part of the Galaxy Z series. Here’s a look at what all we know about it.

Samsung’s foldable phone with two folds

Samsung is planning to increase its foldable smartphone production despite the current global chip shortage.

The company is expected to release a new type with two folds. This essentially means that the device will be folded twice. This will be like the Huawei Mate Xs, which also comes in two folds. However, we don’t really know how the device will turn out. It is most likely to make room for a 16:9 or an 18:9 aspect ratio for easy app compatibility once the device is unfolded.

The upcoming Galaxy Z foldable phone will be launched alongside another variant of the Galaxy Z Flip and the Z Fold. All three devices are expected to launch as early as this year.

While details regarding the 2021 Samsung foldable phones remain unknown, the devices are expected to come with improved specs and features as compared to the predecessor model. There are also chances that one of them will be a relatively affordable one.

This can give tough competition to the existing foldable smartphones that fall in the high-end price range.

In addition to this, Samsung is likely to increase its foldable phone production, much like its “conventional” Galaxy S and Note series.

Since it won’t launch a Galaxy Note this year, there are chances that the company might replace the Note series with the foldable phone lineup.

However, we don’t have concrete details to support the aforementioned. Hence, need to wait until we get an official word on the same. Stay tuned with us for more information.

Also Read-OnePlus 9 series launching tonight: Here’s what you can expect from these 2021 flagships