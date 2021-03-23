OnePlus 9 series launching tonight: Here’s what you can expect from these 2021 flagships

The OnePlus 9 series and OnePlus Watch will go official tonight at 7:30 pm. Ahead of the launch, here are all our expectations summed up.

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
It is March 23 today and that means it’s time for new OnePlus phones to hit the market.

The OnePlus 9 series is one of the most anticipated launches in the Android universe this year.

New chipset, new cameras, new designs, and even a new model in the lineup! Yes, there’s a OnePlus 9R heading for India exclusively alongside the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro.

OnePlus will livestream the launch event via its social media channels as well as its YouTube channel tonight at 7:30 pm.

Alongside the OnePlus 9 series phones, the company will also reveal the OnePlus Watch as its foray into the smartwatch category for the first time.

OnePlus 9 ProImage: OnePlus 9 Pro | Source: OnePlus

OnePlus 9 series launch expectations

By now, the leaks have already revealed everything one needs to know about these OnePlus phones. As we said, there’re new chipsets, new designs, new cameras, and an additional model joining the flagship series. Yes, we are hinting at the OnePlus 9R – a phone that has largely remained a teaser poster for now.

The exact specifications haven’t leaked yet but the teaser poster suggests that OnePlus might be targeting mobile gamers on a strict budget.

On the other hand, the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro have leaked as if heavens have opened their doors on leaksters. Some of the notable highlights include a Snapdragon 888 chipset, a 65W fast charging solution, 50W wireless charging for the OnePlus 9 Pro, Hasselblad-tuned rear cameras, and a 120Hz AMOLED display as standard across these two phones.

Prices for all the new devices have leaked already. Take a quick look.

– OnePlus 9R with 8GB RAM to cost Rs 39,999

– OnePlus 9R with 12GB RAM to cost Rs 43,999

– OnePlus 9 with 8GB RAM to cost Rs 49,999

– OnePlus 9 with 12GB RAM to cost Rs 54,999

– OnePlus 9 Pro with 8GB RAM to cost Rs 64,999

– OnePlus 9 Pro with 12GB RAM to cost Rs 69,999

Rumours suggest that the OnePlus 9 series will go on sale right after the launch event is done in India.

