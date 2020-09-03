Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro launched in India, Know the price

Realme India has launched its budget midrange phone Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro smartphone in India.

The Realme 7 comes with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ IPS display with 1,080×2,400 pixels resolution and 90Hz refresh rate, and 120Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by MediaTek’s latest Helio G95 chipset. In comparison, the Realme 7 Pro comes with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor, up to 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage with a microSD card.

On the rear, both smartphones come with a quad-camera setup. The phones come with a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP 119-degree ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro lens and, a 2MP depth sensor for the portrait shots. On the front, the Realme 7 includes a 16MP front snapper while the Realme 7 Pro comes with a 32MP selfie camera. Realme 7 has a 5000 mAh battery and Realme 7 Pro has a 4500 mAh battery.

Realme 7 ‘s price starts 14,999 for 6GB and 64 GB with and Realme 7 Pro’s price starts with 19,999.