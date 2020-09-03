No Pizza and burger (Junk foods) in School canteens, Know the new guidelines

Junk food will not be available in any school across the country. According to information received by sources, food regulator FSSAI has prepared regulations regarding school food. It will be released within the next few days. It is important that children should be fed the habit of drinking right from childhood. A healthy and balanced diet leads to the physical and mental development of children. In order to ensure safe and nutritious food for school children, FSSAI has finalized an important rule on Food Safety and Standards (Safe food and a balanced diet for children in school) Regulations, 2020.

Junk food will not be available in school- Advertisement of junk food will not be available up to 50 meters of the school campus. It will be mandatory for every school canteen to get a license. The states will be asked to form an advisory committee that will monitor the catering of the schools.