Football Legend Paolo Rossi passes away at 64

By Nihar Ranjan Mohanty
New Delhi(Madrid), 10/12: Former Real Madrid legend Paolo Rossi dies at the age of 64. He was suffering from lung cancer.  The footballer’s former club has expressed grief over his demise.

“Real Madrid C. F., its president and board of directors are deeply saddened by the passing of world football legend Paolo Rossi. Real Madrid wishes to express its condolences to his family and friends, his former clubs and all football fans and Italian supporters in particular,” the club said in a statement.

Rossi represented Juventus, Como, Vicenza, Perugia, Milan and Hellas Verona until his retirement in 1987.

 

