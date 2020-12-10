Football Legend Paolo Rossi passes away at 64

COVID-19 Updates World 69,457,487 World Confirmed: 69,457,487 Active: 19,691,910 Recovered: 48,185,876 Death: 1,579,701

USA 15,836,954 USA Confirmed: 15,836,954 Active: 6,306,025 Recovered: 9,233,994 Death: 296,935

India 9,775,746 India Confirmed: 9,775,746 Active: 370,972 Recovered: 9,262,857 Death: 141,917

Brazil 6,730,118 Brazil Confirmed: 6,730,118 Active: 649,575 Recovered: 5,901,511 Death: 179,032

Russia 2,569,126 Russia Confirmed: 2,569,126 Active: 490,177 Recovered: 2,033,669 Death: 45,280

Italy 1,770,149 Italy Confirmed: 1,770,149 Active: 710,515 Recovered: 997,895 Death: 61,739

UK 1,766,819 UK Confirmed: 1,766,819 Active: 1,704,253 Recovered: N/A Death: 62,566

Germany 1,249,989 Germany Confirmed: 1,249,989 Active: 307,052 Recovered: 922,100 Death: 20,837

Turkey 925,342 Turkey Confirmed: 925,342 Active: 462,450 Recovered: 447,361 Death: 15,531

Pakistan 429,280 Pakistan Confirmed: 429,280 Active: 46,376 Recovered: 374,301 Death: 8,603

China 86,673 China Confirmed: 86,673 Active: 285 Recovered: 81,754 Death: 4,634

New Delhi(Madrid), 10/12: Former Real Madrid legend Paolo Rossi dies at the age of 64. He was suffering from lung cancer. The footballer’s former club has expressed grief over his demise.

“Real Madrid C. F., its president and board of directors are deeply saddened by the passing of world football legend Paolo Rossi. Real Madrid wishes to express its condolences to his family and friends, his former clubs and all football fans and Italian supporters in particular,” the club said in a statement.

Rossi represented Juventus, Como, Vicenza, Perugia, Milan and Hellas Verona until his retirement in 1987.