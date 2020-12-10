ଗଛରେ ବାଇକ୍ ପିଟିହେବାରୁ ଚାଲିଗଲା ୩ ଜୀବନ, ଜଣେ ଆହତ

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
ମାଲକାନଗିରି,୧୦।୧୨(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ମାଲକାନଗିରି ଥାନା ଅନ୍ତର୍ଗତ ଏମ୍‌ଭି-୧୬ ଗ୍ରାମ ନିକଟରେ ଏକ ମର୍ମନ୍ତୁଦ ସଡକ ଦୁର୍ଘଟଣା ଘଟିଛି । ଏଥିରେ ୩ ଜଣ ବାଇକ ଆରୋହୀଙ୍କର ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ହୋଇଥିବା ବେଳେ ଜଣେ ଆହତ ହୋଇଥିବା ଜଣାପଡିଛି।

ତେବେ ଶିଖପାଲୀ ଗ୍ରାମରୁ ମାଲକାନଗିରି ନିକଟସ୍ଥ ସିନ୍ଧ୍ରିମାଳ ଗ୍ରାମକୁ ଗୋଟିଏ ମଟର ସାଇକଲରେ ଚାରି ଜଣ ବସି ଆସୁଥିବା ବେଳେ ଏମ୍‌ଭି-୧୬ ନିକଟସ୍ଥ ଏକ ଗଛରେ ପିଟି ହୋଇଥିଲେ। ଫଳରେ ଚାରି ଜଣ ବାଇକରୁ ଛିଟିକି ପଡିଥିଲେ। ସେଥିମଧ୍ୟରୁ ୩ ଜଣ ଘଟଣାସ୍ଥଳରେ ହିଁ ମୃତ୍ୟୁବରଣ କରିଥିବା ବେଳେ ଜଣେ ଗୁରୁତର ଆହତ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି। ଘଟଣା ସ୍ଥଳରେ ପୁଲିସ ପହଞ୍ଚି ଆହତ ବ୍ୟକ୍ତିଙ୍କୁ ତୁରନ୍ତ ମାଲକାନଗିରି ମେଡିକାଲକୁ ସ୍ଥାନାନ୍ତର କରାଯାଇଥିଲା ।

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
