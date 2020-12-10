Parthiv Patel joins Mumbai Indians but in a new role

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Former Indian Wicket-Keeper batsman Parthiv Patel who recently announced his retirement from all forms of cricket has joined the regaining Indian Premier League winner Mumbai Indians as a talent scout.

The IPL franchise announced this on Thursday and said that Parthiv brings a vast domestic and international cricketing experience spanning over two decades and this will be an asset for the Mumbai Indians leading into tournaments in the future.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
