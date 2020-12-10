Parthiv Patel joins Mumbai Indians but in a new role

-
World
69,441,054
WorldConfirmed: 69,441,054Active: 19,687,050Recovered: 48,174,607Death: 1,579,397
-
USA
15,833,752
USAConfirmed: 15,833,752Active: 6,302,918Recovered: 9,233,949Death: 296,885
-
India
9,775,746
IndiaConfirmed: 9,775,746Active: 370,972Recovered: 9,262,857Death: 141,917
-
Brazil
6,730,118
BrazilConfirmed: 6,730,118Active: 649,575Recovered: 5,901,511Death: 179,032
-
Russia
2,569,126
RussiaConfirmed: 2,569,126Active: 490,177Recovered: 2,033,669Death: 45,280
-
Italy
1,770,149
ItalyConfirmed: 1,770,149Active: 710,515Recovered: 997,895Death: 61,739
-
UK
1,766,819
UKConfirmed: 1,766,819Active: 1,704,253Recovered: N/ADeath: 62,566
-
Germany
1,249,989
GermanyConfirmed: 1,249,989Active: 307,052Recovered: 922,100Death: 20,837
-
Turkey
925,342
TurkeyConfirmed: 925,342Active: 462,450Recovered: 447,361Death: 15,531
-
Pakistan
429,280
PakistanConfirmed: 429,280Active: 46,376Recovered: 374,301Death: 8,603
-
China
86,673
ChinaConfirmed: 86,673Active: 285Recovered: 81,754Death: 4,634
Former Indian Wicket-Keeper batsman Parthiv Patel who recently announced his retirement from all forms of cricket has joined the regaining Indian Premier League winner Mumbai Indians as a talent scout.
The IPL franchise announced this on Thursday and said that Parthiv brings a vast domestic and international cricketing experience spanning over two decades and this will be an asset for the Mumbai Indians leading into tournaments in the future.
🗣 “@parthiv9 understands our ideology, the DNA of #MumbaiIndians and what we are trying to create at MI. We welcome him to our #OneFamily.” – Akash Ambani
Read more 👇https://t.co/qGY6v7jH9u
— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) December 10, 2020