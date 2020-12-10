ପରୀ ହତ୍ୟା ମାମଲା :ନୟାଗଡ ସଦର IIC ନିଲମ୍ବିତ

COVID-19 Updates
-
World
69,448,049
WorldConfirmed: 69,448,049Active: 19,688,471Recovered: 48,180,011Death: 1,579,567
-
USA
15,836,954
USAConfirmed: 15,836,954Active: 6,306,025Recovered: 9,233,994Death: 296,935
-
India
9,775,746
IndiaConfirmed: 9,775,746Active: 370,972Recovered: 9,262,857Death: 141,917
-
Brazil
6,730,118
BrazilConfirmed: 6,730,118Active: 649,575Recovered: 5,901,511Death: 179,032
-
Russia
2,569,126
RussiaConfirmed: 2,569,126Active: 490,177Recovered: 2,033,669Death: 45,280
-
Italy
1,770,149
ItalyConfirmed: 1,770,149Active: 710,515Recovered: 997,895Death: 61,739
-
UK
1,766,819
UKConfirmed: 1,766,819Active: 1,704,253Recovered: N/ADeath: 62,566
-
Germany
1,249,989
GermanyConfirmed: 1,249,989Active: 307,052Recovered: 922,100Death: 20,837
-
Turkey
925,342
TurkeyConfirmed: 925,342Active: 462,450Recovered: 447,361Death: 15,531
-
Pakistan
429,280
PakistanConfirmed: 429,280Active: 46,376Recovered: 374,301Death: 8,603
-
China
86,673
ChinaConfirmed: 86,673Active: 285Recovered: 81,754Death: 4,634
ନୟାଗଡ,୧୦।୧୨(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର) : ପରୀ ମାମଲାରେ ,ନୟାଗଡ ସଦର ଥାନା ର ରିତାରାଣୀ ସାହୁ ନିଲମ୍ବିତ ହେଇଛନ୍ତି ତାଙ୍କୁ ନିଲମ୍ବିତ କରିଛନ୍ତି ପୁଲିସ ଡିଜି । ନୟାଗଡ ଏସଡିପିଓ ନିରଞ୍ଜନ ପାଢ଼ୀ ଙ୍କୁ ମଧ୍ୟ ବଦଳି କରାଯାଇଛି । ନିରଞ୍ଜନ ପାଢ଼ୀ ଙ୍କୁ ଡ଼ିଏସପି କନ୍ଧମାଳ ଭାବେ ନିଯୁକ୍ତି ଦିଅ ଯାଇଛି ।