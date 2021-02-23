Football Legend Pele admits cheating all his three wives

-
New Delhi, 23/2: Football legend Pele has admitted that he has had multiple affairs and cheated all his three wives. He went on to admit that he fathered so many children that he is not even aware of their existence.
According to the British tabloid, The Sun, Pele in the new Netflix documentary said: “In all honesty, I’ve had a few affairs, some of which resulted in children, but I’ve only learned about them later.”
Pele fathered five kids from his first two marriages — wives Rosemeri dos Reis Cholbi and Assiria Lemos Seixas — and the kids were namely Kelly (50 years old), Edinho (50), Jennifer (42), and twins Joshua and Celeste (24).
Pele in his documentary further claimed that all his wives and girlfriends were aware of his infidelity. He said: “My first wife, first girlfriend, knew about it. I never lied.”