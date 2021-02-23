Football Legend Pele admits cheating all his three wives

FeaturedSports
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 112,346,915
    World
    Confirmed: 112,346,915
    Active: 21,986,385
    Recovered: 87,873,120
    Death: 2,487,410
  • USA 28,826,307
    USA
    Confirmed: 28,826,307
    Active: 9,199,577
    Recovered: 19,114,140
    Death: 512,590
  • India 11,016,434
    India
    Confirmed: 11,016,434
    Active: 147,271
    Recovered: 10,712,665
    Death: 156,498
  • Brazil 10,197,531
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 10,197,531
    Active: 811,040
    Recovered: 9,139,215
    Death: 247,276
  • Russia 4,189,153
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,189,153
    Active: 365,762
    Recovered: 3,739,344
    Death: 84,047
  • UK 4,126,150
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,126,150
    Active: 1,456,772
    Recovered: 2,548,621
    Death: 120,757
  • Italy 2,818,863
    Italy
    Confirmed: 2,818,863
    Active: 387,903
    Recovered: 2,334,968
    Death: 95,992
  • Turkey 2,646,526
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,646,526
    Active: 88,938
    Recovered: 2,529,450
    Death: 28,138
  • Germany 2,399,500
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,399,500
    Active: 123,028
    Recovered: 2,207,700
    Death: 68,772
  • Pakistan 573,384
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 573,384
    Active: 24,483
    Recovered: 536,243
    Death: 12,658
  • China 89,852
    China
    Confirmed: 89,852
    Active: 374
    Recovered: 84,842
    Death: 4,636

New Delhi, 23/2: Football legend Pele has admitted that he has had multiple affairs and cheated all his three wives. He went on to admit that he fathered so many children that he is not even aware of their existence.

According to the British tabloid, The Sun, Pele in the new Netflix documentary said: “In all honesty, I’ve had a few affairs, some of which resulted in children, but I’ve only learned about them later.”

Pele fathered five kids from his first two marriages —  wives Rosemeri dos Reis Cholbi and Assiria Lemos Seixas —  and the kids were namely Kelly (50 years old), Edinho (50), Jennifer (42), and twins Joshua and Celeste (24).

Pele in his documentary further claimed that all his wives and girlfriends were aware of his infidelity. He said: “My first wife, first girlfriend, knew about it. I never lied.”

 

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.