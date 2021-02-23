Amroha Murder Case: Shabnam’s hanging stayed till Governor’s order

COVID-19 Updates World 112,347,949 World Confirmed: 112,347,949 Active: 21,986,549 Recovered: 87,873,981 Death: 2,487,419

USA 28,827,262 USA Confirmed: 28,827,262 Active: 9,200,529 Recovered: 19,114,140 Death: 512,593

India 11,016,434 India Confirmed: 11,016,434 Active: 147,271 Recovered: 10,712,665 Death: 156,498

Brazil 10,197,531 Brazil Confirmed: 10,197,531 Active: 811,040 Recovered: 9,139,215 Death: 247,276

Russia 4,189,153 Russia Confirmed: 4,189,153 Active: 365,762 Recovered: 3,739,344 Death: 84,047

UK 4,126,150 UK Confirmed: 4,126,150 Active: 1,456,772 Recovered: 2,548,621 Death: 120,757

Italy 2,818,863 Italy Confirmed: 2,818,863 Active: 387,903 Recovered: 2,334,968 Death: 95,992

Turkey 2,646,526 Turkey Confirmed: 2,646,526 Active: 88,938 Recovered: 2,529,450 Death: 28,138

Germany 2,399,500 Germany Confirmed: 2,399,500 Active: 123,028 Recovered: 2,207,700 Death: 68,772

Pakistan 573,384 Pakistan Confirmed: 573,384 Active: 24,483 Recovered: 536,243 Death: 12,658

China 89,852 China Confirmed: 89,852 Active: 374 Recovered: 84,842 Death: 4,636

Lucknow, 23/2: One of the main accused in the Amroha Murder case, Shabnam can have a sigh of relief, as her hanging is delayed till Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel’s decision on her mercy plea.

She is convicted of killing seven members of her family after sedating them in April 2008, had filed a fresh mercy petition before the UP Governor. Her mercy petition came amid preparations at the Mathura Jail to execute her. Her son had also appealed to President Ram Nath Kovind to commute her death sentence to life imprisonment.

Shabnam along with her lover Saleem had axed to death seven of her family members on the intervening night of April 14-15, 2008. She was arrested with her lover Salim on April 19, 2008. The District and Sessions Court had sentenced the duo to death on July 14, 2010, but the duo challenged the Sessions court’s verdict in the Allahabad High Court, which upheld the death sentence.