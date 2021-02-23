Kapil Sharma speaks up about the wheelchair-bound picture at airport

FeaturedEntertainment
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
Mumbai, 23/2: Yesterday Comedian Kapil Sharma was snapped at the airport in a wheelchair. His fans were concerned about his health. Kapil even lost his cool and said the paparazzi to move away. The video of Kapil in a wheelchair has gone viral.

During a recent interaction, Sharma shared the truth behind being wheelchair-bound at the airport. Kapil, told Bollywood Hungama, “I am good, bas gym mein thoda back injury ho gayi, it will be fine in a few days, thank you for the concern, regards.

On seeing his photos in the wheelchair, several Kapil’s fans took to their social media pages and wished him a speedy recovery.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
