Forget Hindu-Muslim, Donate Plasma, Save Lives : Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi, 26/4: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal urged people who are recovered from the COVID-19 to come forward and donate plasma irrespective of their religion. He said Come forward and donate plasma. We all want to recover and survive the coronavirus crisis. If tomorrow, a patient is Hindu and is serious, who knows maybe the plasma of a Muslim person can save him or if a Muslim patient is serious, maybe the plasma of a Hindu person can save him, “Anyone can be infected with the coronavirus. Be it Hindu or Muslim, anyone can get coronavirus,” Arvind Kejriwal added.

plasma treatment is proving quite successful in treating Coronavirus.