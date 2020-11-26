Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi cremated with full state honours

Guwahati, 26/11: Former Chief Minister of Assam, Tarun Gogoi was cremated as Assam bid a tearful farewell to its longest-serving Chief Minister on Thursday. His body was cremated with full state honours at Nabagraha Cremation ground in Guwahati. Tarun Gogoi was consigned to flames by his son, Gaurav Gogoi. The body of the deceased minister was taken to a church, namghar, mosque, temple and a Bihu function field, as per his last wish, before it was consigned to flames, symboling Mr Gogoi’s “secular leader in theory and practice”, ideology. A huge crowd had gathered to pay their respects to their beloved minister and see his body for the last time, as they offered flowers to his hearse on its way to the cremation ground.