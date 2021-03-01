Former Barcelona Boss arrested after raid on Club office

COVID-19 Updates World 114,788,237 World Confirmed: 114,788,237 Active: 21,912,956 Recovered: 90,330,469 Death: 2,544,812

USA 29,257,672 USA Confirmed: 29,257,672 Active: 9,037,538 Recovered: 19,694,344 Death: 525,790

India 11,114,511 India Confirmed: 11,114,511 Active: 168,777 Recovered: 10,788,522 Death: 157,212

Brazil 10,551,259 Brazil Confirmed: 10,551,259 Active: 885,208 Recovered: 9,411,033 Death: 255,018

Russia 4,257,650 Russia Confirmed: 4,257,650 Active: 348,121 Recovered: 3,823,074 Death: 86,455

UK 4,176,554 UK Confirmed: 4,176,554 Active: 1,148,388 Recovered: 2,905,317 Death: 122,849

Italy 2,925,265 Italy Confirmed: 2,925,265 Active: 422,367 Recovered: 2,405,199 Death: 97,699

Turkey 2,701,588 Turkey Confirmed: 2,701,588 Active: 100,785 Recovered: 2,572,234 Death: 28,569

Germany 2,451,822 Germany Confirmed: 2,451,822 Active: 125,604 Recovered: 2,255,500 Death: 70,718

Pakistan 581,365 Pakistan Confirmed: 581,365 Active: 22,098 Recovered: 546,371 Death: 12,896

China 89,912 China Confirmed: 89,912 Active: 210 Recovered: 85,066 Death: 4,636

Barcelona, 1/3: According to Spanish radio station Cadena Ser former Barca President Josep Maria Bartomeu was among those arrested as part of an operation into the club contracting a firm to monitor social media activity last year.

The Spanish police have made several arrests after entering the offices of Barcelona football club and conducting search and seizure operations related to an investigation into club officials.

The investigation stems from the ‘Barcagate’ affair which was revealed last year. It was reported that the club had contracted marketing consultancy I3 Ventures to monitor social media activity.

Barcelona had denied accusations that it hired and overpaid a company to make negative comments about its own players.