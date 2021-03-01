Former Barcelona Boss arrested after raid on Club office

-
World
114,788,237
WorldConfirmed: 114,788,237Active: 21,912,956Recovered: 90,330,469Death: 2,544,812
-
USA
29,257,672
USAConfirmed: 29,257,672Active: 9,037,538Recovered: 19,694,344Death: 525,790
-
India
11,114,511
IndiaConfirmed: 11,114,511Active: 168,777Recovered: 10,788,522Death: 157,212
-
Brazil
10,551,259
BrazilConfirmed: 10,551,259Active: 885,208Recovered: 9,411,033Death: 255,018
-
Russia
4,257,650
RussiaConfirmed: 4,257,650Active: 348,121Recovered: 3,823,074Death: 86,455
-
UK
4,176,554
UKConfirmed: 4,176,554Active: 1,148,388Recovered: 2,905,317Death: 122,849
-
Italy
2,925,265
ItalyConfirmed: 2,925,265Active: 422,367Recovered: 2,405,199Death: 97,699
-
Turkey
2,701,588
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,701,588Active: 100,785Recovered: 2,572,234Death: 28,569
-
Germany
2,451,822
GermanyConfirmed: 2,451,822Active: 125,604Recovered: 2,255,500Death: 70,718
-
Pakistan
581,365
PakistanConfirmed: 581,365Active: 22,098Recovered: 546,371Death: 12,896
-
China
89,912
ChinaConfirmed: 89,912Active: 210Recovered: 85,066Death: 4,636
Barcelona, 1/3: According to Spanish radio station Cadena Ser former Barca President Josep Maria Bartomeu was among those arrested as part of an operation into the club contracting a firm to monitor social media activity last year.
The Spanish police have made several arrests after entering the offices of Barcelona football club and conducting search and seizure operations related to an investigation into club officials.
The investigation stems from the ‘Barcagate’ affair which was revealed last year. It was reported that the club had contracted marketing consultancy I3 Ventures to monitor social media activity.
Barcelona had denied accusations that it hired and overpaid a company to make negative comments about its own players.