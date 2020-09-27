Former DGP of bihar joins JDU ahead of Bihar election

Former DGP of Bihar Gupteshwar Pandey finally joined the Janata Dal-United (JDU) today. CM Nitish Kumar (CM Nitish Kumar) got him membership of the party in Patna’s Chief Minister’s residence. Gupteshwar Pandey, who had taken voluntary retirement (VRS) from his job before the Bihar Assembly Election, had been speculating to join the JDU for the last several days. At the same time, there was also a discussion in the political corridors that they can also go to the BJP. But today when he duly got membership of JDU, all the speculations came to a halt.

Former DGP Gupteshwar Pandey had been speculating for a long time in politics. The curtain was removed from this speculation on Saturday when he suddenly went to meet Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at the JDU office in Patna. From then onwards, the talk of Pandey going to JDU was intensified. However, at that time it was not decided on which day he would join JDU. The former DGP denied any such thing about the media’s discussions.