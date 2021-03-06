Former TMC MP Dinesh Trivedi Joins BJP

COVID-19 Updates World 116,721,936 World Confirmed: 116,721,936 Active: 21,801,801 Recovered: 92,326,946 Death: 2,593,189

West Bengal, 6/3: In a major development, former Trinamool Congress MP Dinesh Trivedi who resigned from TMC ahead of the upcoming Bengal assembly election has formally joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Dinesh Trivedi joined BJP in presence of party president JP Nadda, Union minister Piyush Goyal and BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra at party headquarters in New Delhi.

After joining BJP, Dinesh Trivedi said “I was never interested in business. Today I have joined ‘Janta Parivar.”