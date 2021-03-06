Former TMC MP Dinesh Trivedi Joins BJP

-
World
116,721,936
WorldConfirmed: 116,721,936Active: 21,801,801Recovered: 92,326,946Death: 2,593,189
-
USA
29,593,704
USAConfirmed: 29,593,704Active: 8,874,812Recovered: 20,183,329Death: 535,563
-
India
11,192,088
IndiaConfirmed: 11,192,088Active: 180,267Recovered: 10,854,128Death: 157,693
-
Brazil
10,871,843
BrazilConfirmed: 10,871,843Active: 937,485Recovered: 9,671,410Death: 262,948
-
Russia
4,312,181
RussiaConfirmed: 4,312,181Active: 323,107Recovered: 3,900,348Death: 88,726
-
UK
4,207,304
UKConfirmed: 4,207,304Active: 938,476Recovered: 3,144,567Death: 124,261
-
Italy
3,023,129
ItalyConfirmed: 3,023,129Active: 456,470Recovered: 2,467,388Death: 99,271
-
Turkey
2,757,460
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,757,460Active: 119,711Recovered: 2,608,848Death: 28,901
-
Germany
2,493,887
GermanyConfirmed: 2,493,887Active: 122,190Recovered: 2,299,400Death: 72,297
-
Pakistan
588,728
PakistanConfirmed: 588,728Active: 17,352Recovered: 558,210Death: 13,166
-
China
89,962
ChinaConfirmed: 89,962Active: 173Recovered: 85,153Death: 4,636
West Bengal, 6/3: In a major development, former Trinamool Congress MP Dinesh Trivedi who resigned from TMC ahead of the upcoming Bengal assembly election has formally joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Dinesh Trivedi joined BJP in presence of party president JP Nadda, Union minister Piyush Goyal and BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra at party headquarters in New Delhi.
After joining BJP, Dinesh Trivedi said “I was never interested in business. Today I have joined ‘Janta Parivar.”