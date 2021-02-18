Former Union minister Captain Satish Sharma passes away in Goa

-
World
110,435,754
WorldConfirmed: 110,435,754Active: 22,665,575Recovered: 85,329,135Death: 2,441,044
-
USA
28,453,526
USAConfirmed: 28,453,526Active: 9,354,485Recovered: 18,596,497Death: 502,544
-
India
10,950,201
IndiaConfirmed: 10,950,201Active: 137,318Recovered: 10,656,845Death: 156,038
-
Brazil
9,979,276
BrazilConfirmed: 9,979,276Active: 786,648Recovered: 8,950,450Death: 242,178
-
Russia
4,112,151
RussiaConfirmed: 4,112,151Active: 388,123Recovered: 3,642,582Death: 81,446
-
UK
4,071,185
UKConfirmed: 4,071,185Active: 1,669,549Recovered: 2,282,703Death: 118,933
-
Italy
2,751,657
ItalyConfirmed: 2,751,657Active: 388,864Recovered: 2,268,253Death: 94,540
-
Turkey
2,609,359
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,609,359Active: 84,788Recovered: 2,496,833Death: 27,738
-
Germany
2,362,364
GermanyConfirmed: 2,362,364Active: 140,690Recovered: 2,154,600Death: 67,074
-
Pakistan
567,261
PakistanConfirmed: 567,261Active: 24,176Recovered: 530,597Death: 12,488
-
China
89,806
ChinaConfirmed: 89,806Active: 520Recovered: 84,650Death: 4,636
Goa,18/2: In a sad piece of news former Union minister and Gandhi family loyalist Captain Satish Sharma passed away on Wednesday in Goa at the age of 73.
He was suffering from cancer and was ailing for some time. Sharma is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter.
He served as the Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister between 1993 and 1996 in the PV Narasimha Rao government.