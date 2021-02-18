Former Union minister Captain Satish Sharma passes away in Goa

Goa,18/2: In a sad piece of news former Union minister and Gandhi family loyalist Captain Satish Sharma passed away on Wednesday in Goa at the age of 73.

He was suffering from cancer and was ailing for some time. Sharma is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter.

He served as the Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister between 1993 and 1996 in the PV Narasimha Rao government.