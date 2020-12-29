Former Union Minister MB Vasava Resigns from BJP

-
New Delhi, 29/12: Former Union Minister Mansukh Bhai Vasava has resigned from the BJP. The member of Parliament from Gujarat’s Bharuch has said that he would resign from Lok Sabha during Parliament’s budget session.
He wrote a letter to BJP state President CR Paatil and wrote, “I have been loyal to the party. I have taken care of the party’s values. However, after all, I am a human being. A man makes mistakes knowingly or unknowingly. I am resigning from the party so that my mistake may not cause damage to party”.
“During the Budget session, I will meet the Speaker in person and hand over to him my resignation from the membership of Lok Sabha. Please convey this decision to the Central leadership,” he added.
Vasava has been raising various issues related to his constituency.